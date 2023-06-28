Tolliver And Haus Of Derma to Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles will present Tolliver and Haus of Derma on July 7, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

Tolliver is the son of a preacher, but his music is anything but holy. His songs are a gumbo of soul, funk, pop and camp, as funny as they are soul-baring. His recent EP 'Daddyland' is about reconnecting with his late father via the astral plane, and realizing that he has more in common with his devout-yet-very-flawed father than he ever knew.

The LA-via-Chicago singer is a dance floor demon. He marries a Midwest work ethic with a never-ending love of parties and poppin off, and those conflicting desires drive his creativity.

﻿The Haus of DERMA is an LA- Based Drag and Performance Art Collective. In their work, they explore the slippages of themselves as characters in their own life - as an ongoing performance to others. Using textiles, costume, multimedia installation, digital projection and more, the Haus of DERMA combines their experience in an array of disciplines to transmute cathartic, joyful or painful experiences.

Tolliver and Haus of Derma are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles @ MacArthur Park. 2230 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057