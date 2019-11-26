Three New December Events Announced At Irvine Barclay Theatre

Three new events have been added to the December lineup at Irvine Barclay Theatre. See full details below!

Music

Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 7pm

Spice up your holidays with Asleep at the Wheel as these Texas legends combine their most popular songs with holiday favorites and originals such as "Christmas in Jail" and "Merry Texas Christmas Y'all," for a fun-­filled evening of honky-tonk holiday cheer.

The musicianship of Asleep at the Wheel has become the stuff of legends. Over the past four decades, this classic-style Western swing band has garnered 10 Grammy Awards and released more than 25 studio and live albums. And there is no sign of slowing down any time soon. The Wheel keeps rolling... and wishing you a Merry Texas Christmas Y'all.

"Everything this act has ever released is simply spectacular." (Billboard)

Family Entertainment, Dance, Holiday Entertainment

Presented by Festival Ballet Theatre

12/7/2019 - 12/24/2019

Salwa Rizkalla, artistic director

A cherished holiday classic, perfect for all ages.

Create holiday memories for your family by sharing the magic of The Nutcracker.

Festival Ballet Theatre's family-friendly, breathtaking production features superb, colorful scenery and dazzling costumes, which make this age-old tradition sparkle like new. Be swept away by Tchaikovsky's iconic score as the Sugar Plum Fairy, our heroine Clara, and a cast of hundreds take you on a magical journey to mystical lands. This full-length traditional production is choreographed and directed by Festival Ballet Theatre's Artistic Director, Salwa Rizkalla, and features world-renowned guest artists, FBT's professional company dancers, and exceptional young talent from across the Southland.

**Family Night Packages [4 perfs:Dec 7 at 7p; Dec 13 at 7pm; Dec 15 at 6p; Dec 20 at 7p]

Purchase 4 or more tickets and save 20%. Does not include Tea Party tickets.

Holiday Entertainment, Music

Presented by Irvine Barclay Theatre

Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 8pm

Celebrate the holidays with the acclaimed Irish ensemble, Danú. For over two decades, Danú's high-energy performances have thrilled Celtic music lovers around the globe with major concert engagements in the United Kingdom, India, Israel and across Europe. With its glorious mix of brilliant musicians and gorgeous voices, Danú takes you on a musical journey to its native Ireland, offering a spirit-raising concert experience for the entire family.

Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Drive

Irvine Ca 92612

949-854-4646

www.thebarclay.org





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You