They Played Productions Presents WE SHOULD MEET IN THE AIR

They Played Productions returns to live interactive experiences with the phone-based immersive production We Should Meet in Air. This solo audience show offers each guest an intimate and imagined phone call with poet Sylvia Plath on her final birthday. We Should Meet in Air explores themes both sweet and sad, personal and universal, and allows audiences to speak with the famous artist in a new, compelling way.

DATES AND TIMES:

April 7-9, 14-16, 21-23, 28-30 2022

Showtimes for all evenings: 6-10 pm PST

Showtimes for Thursdays: 12-1pm PST

Price: $30/person, each show 1 audience member only

LOCATION: Over the Phone

(international callers over Discord-see ticketing page for more info)

Click here to purchase tickets through Ticketleap.

We Should Meet in Air is a live, over-the-phone interactive experience designed for one audience member at a time. Framed as a phone call on her final birthday, the production allows audience members the ability to speak with a Sylvia Plath imagined through the eyes of the show's creator, Stepy Kamei.

Plath's words from her poetry, letters and interviews infuse the narrative of the audience's interaction with the poet. This conversation offers a penetrating, visceral look into the poet's mind soon before her suicide. The production reaches into Kamei's mind as well, transforming this production into an exploration of the impact an artist can have on themselves and others even long after their death. Deeply personal on multiple levels, We Should Meet in Air creates a unique and fascinating collaboration between present and past and the echoes that haunt us all.