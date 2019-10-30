'The Zone' a Britney Spears Pop-Up Experience Will Open In Los Angeles

It was announced today that, "The Zone," a pop-up experience and retail shop dedicated to celebrating the iconic career of Britney Spears, will open in Los Angeles in January 2020. The one-of-a-kind exhibit, for Britney Spears fans and pop-culture aficionados alike, promises to immerse fans in the life and legacy of the star and redefine "It's Britney, Bitch!"

The 30,000 square foot pop-up will be located on the corner of Fairfax and W 3rd St in Los Angeles and will be open from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM PST, six days per week beginning late January 2020. Ticket reservations will be available for purchase beginning Friday, November 1 at 11 AM PST on www.britneythezone.com. The space will include a retail storefront that will be open to the public, prior to the grand opening of the exhibit. The Zone will also host exclusive industry events throughout award season. For more information please visit, www.britneythezone.com.

"As devoted Britney fans, we created The Zone as a thank you for the years of joy she has brought to all of our lives. Britney loves her fans more than anything," says Jeff Delson, lead producer for the Zone and CEO of Black Sky Creative, the production company behind the experience. "Nothing, absolutely nothing, compares to The Zone. The scale of the venue, the breakthrough technologies, the fashion, the surprises, the special access we were given, and the sheer fun of it all will truly blow people away. As it should be for the Princess of Pop."

Upon entrance, guests will experience shareable moments and first-of-a-kind exhibits in 10 rooms based on Spears' most memorable music videos-including a "Britney High" from "...Baby One More Time," a journey to Mars for "Oops...I Did it Again," and a custom commercial airline attraction from "Toxic," complete with interactive content on the windows and user-controlled activations, along with the "Circus" which will feature a 40ft tightrope photo walk, live ringmaster, tarot card reader machine and the actual jacket and bike from the "Circus" tour among other memorabilia and signature items throughout the venue. Guests will receive a RFID wristband upon entry, which will connect to an app they can download on their smartphones, providing a thoroughly interactive experience and non-stop sharable content throughout the space.

Additional exhibits will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Zone will also feature the retail storefront which will debut five different merchandise collections exclusive to the exhibit, including "Britney Army," "Work Bitch," "The Zone Collection," "Britney Bitch," and "Pride Collection" along with legendary merchandise from Britney Spears' past tours. Throughout the experience, guests can peruse the exclusive retail offerings in each of the rooms, and upon the completion of the 60-90-minute attraction, have the opportunity to purchase any of their selections from the shop.

"The Zone" is produced by Black Sky Creative and SRExperiences with plans for future interactive branded experiences worldwide.

