The Wayward Artist to Present GODSPELL at Irvine United Congregational Church

The Wayward Artist is coming full circle. After launching its inaugural production with Godspell in 2017, the acclaimed theater company is revisiting the iconic musical with a fresh and fearless new staging –this time at its new home, Irvine United Congregational Church (IUCC). The reimagined production will run for eight performances, Thursdays through Sundays, from July 24 to August 3.

Directed by founding artistic director Craig Tyrl, this high-energy retelling of the Gospel according to Matthew promises to blend theatrical innovation with heartfelt spirituality. “This isn't just a show, it's a resurrection, a homecoming, and a celebration of everything The Wayward Artist stands for,” said Tyrl. “Every time I've directed Godspell, it's been a transformational experience. This time will be no different. I want to God-SPELL our audience for 2025.”

Set against a backdrop of social awakening and spiritual renewal, Godspell transforms ancient parables into a modern theatrical feast filled with humor, compassion, and unforgettable music. Featuring the beloved score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin), including fan favorites like “Day by Day” and “Prepare Ye,” the production promises to ignite audiences with its message of hope, kindness, and radical inclusion.

More than a revival, this new chapter marks a defining moment for The Wayward Artist. With a new venue and renewed vision, the theatre company continues its bold mission to create art that challenges, uplifts, and connects. As Godspell returns to where it all began, it signals not just a milestone but a movement.

For information and reservations: www.thewaywardartist.org/godspell.

