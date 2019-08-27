The Wayward Artist Explores A Season Of Family With Next Of Kinâ€”Â Dance Collaborative

Director of Dance, Natalie Baldwin McAllen, and professional local playwright, Desiree York, collaborate to create a once-in-a-lifetime dance experience. Through the medium of dance and the playwright's voice, "Next of Kin", explores family in all its facets: its colors, its dimensions, its reality.

Utilizing a variety of dance styles and dancers of all ages, "Next of Kin" probes our understanding of family by storytelling through dance and the spoken word. This is a must see!

Grand Central Arts Center 125 N. Broadway #E Santa Ana, CA 92701 September 20th - September 29th Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm Students $15, Adults $25 For information and reservations: http://www.thewaywardartist.org/ Box Office: 657-205-6273





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You