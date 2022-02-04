The Wallis Presents The Connie Han Trio Interpreting The Jazz Piano Canon

The Connie Han Trio, acclaimed for its innovative blend of jazz stylings, makes its Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts debut on Friday, February 25, 2022, 7:30 pm, at the Bram Goldsmith Theater. The electrifying jazz trio is led by pianist, composer and Steinway artist Connie Han, one of the brightest young stars in jazz, who interprets the pantheon of jazz piano, ranging from Harlem stride to modal post-bop with her own fiery, contemporary style.

Han draws inspiration from such iconic jazz innovators as McCoy Tyner, Hank Jones and Kenny Kirkland, among others. Her bold, engaging performances fuse power and elegance into a unique voice, putting a fresh take on tradition. Han, a graduate of Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, is joined by drummer Bill Wysaske and bassist Ryan Berg.

Other upcoming performances at The Wallis in February and March include A Conversation with ClassPass Founder Payal Kadakia (February 27); Bridge to Everywhere, led by Artistic Director Derrick Skye (March 3); Shai Wosner (March 5); Rapunzel Alone (March 12-19); The Wallis debut of MUSE/IQUE, led by Artistic Director and Conductor Rachael Worby (March 12 and 13); Sunday Funday (March 13); DIAVOLO (March 18-20); Bedtime Stories (March 24-26); and Hershey Felder Presents Live from Florence The Verdi Fiasco (livestreamed beginning March 27). The World Premiere production of The Excavation of Mary Anning, originally slated to open in February, has moved to The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.

