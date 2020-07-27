The Violet Hour Will Premiere its First Show IN ANOTHER ROOM

THE VIOLET HOUR, a premium scripted horror podcast network, will premiere its first show IN ANOTHER ROOM, on Monday, August 10. Each of THE VIOLET HOUR's horror-fiction podcast series will feature scripts written by seasoned screenwriters, a diverse cast of professional actors, and original scoring and sound design by Emmy Award-winning composers and audio engineers. The network will create intellectual property that can be adapted for film or television.

from E3W Production's ground-breaking, LA-based immersive show of the same name, IN ANOTHER ROOM is a collection of interlocking ghost stories, each one taking place in a different room of a notoriously haunted house. These ghost stories span the entire history of the mysterious home-from its troubled construction in the 1870s to today-and recount the tragedies of the various souls that have lived, and died, within. The first three episodes of the podcast will drop on its premiere date of August 10, with five subsequent episodes released weekly on Mondays. Listen to the IN ANOTHER ROOM trailer HERE.

The network's second original podcast, BETWEEN THE DEVIL, will premiere on Monday, September 21, with the first two episodes. Craving adventure, a young girl in 18th century Europe stows away aboard her father's newly-christened merchant ship. Instead of adventure she finds terror on the high seas, as rampant paranoia grips the crew, and unseen malevolent forces commandeer the vessel for their own purposes. BETWEEN THE DEVIL's eight-episodes will run weekly, on Mondays, through October 26.

THE VIOLET HOUR's CEO and Founder Cassie Jozefov (formerly Cassie Gurrola), had previously co-founded a horror podcast/tech company with horror icon Eli Roth and legendary film executive Roger Birnbaum. Prior to her entrepreneurial pursuits, she had a three-year tenure at Warner Bros.

THE VIOLET HOUR's launch partner for advertising representation is the podcast advertising firm Lipstick & Vinyl, whose clients also include the chart-topping podcast Rebel Eater's Club and The Double Shift, among many others. "Lipstick & Vinyl is committed to supporting women in podcasting. Cassie and her team have created podcasts unlike any we've heard. We are proud to represent them and are already seeing strong interest from advertisers," says Founder Allyson Marino. "Lipstick & Vinyl and THE VIOLET HOUR share a vision to entertain with compelling new stories."



"There are an estimated 90 million horror fans in U.S.," states Cassie Jozefov, "and we are committed to developing a library of incredible stories for them. Our mission is to provide a platform for diverse, creative talent to tell scary stories and to deliver a best-in-class audio experience. THE VIOLET HOUR is the podcast destination for ALL horror enthusiasts and creators."

