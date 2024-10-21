The Vagrancy Calls For Playwrights

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning theatre company The Vagrancy will begin accepting submissions for BLOSSOMING: a workshop edition (May 2025) focused on the theme ''Moral Dilemma'.

The Vagrancy's BLOSSOMING process is an intensive development process designed to support the selected playwright in creating new, original theatre. The workshop process will include support from The Vagrancy's resident Writers' Group Moderator, two initial workshop sessions followed by 20 hours of rehearsal with a cast, dramaturg and director and culminating in a public staged reading. The selected playwright will receive a $300 stipend after the conclusion of the staged reading.

All pitches for this year should tell a story inspired by the theme 'Moral Dilemma'. We seek engrossing stories about captivating characters that will engage audiences emotionally as well as intellectually. The Vagrancy focuses on visceral theatre, and is particularly interested in stories with an element of poetry. Please visit thevagrancy.com to read more about The Vagrancy's mission.

All interested playwrights should submit a 1-page pitch outlining a new play, a writing sample, and a brief playwright's bio. Women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and playwrights with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Please do not submit ideas for plays that have already been started; the writers' group is designed to support projects beginning with inception.

Submissions should be emailed to vagrantwritersgroup@gmail.com by the end of Monday, November 4, 2024.

THE VAGRANCY is a bold Los Angeles-based theatre company that creates visceral work that seeks to touch the human spirit. Caitlin Hart, Founder & Artistic Director; Charlotte Gulezian, Associate Artistic Director; Katherine Vondy, Writer's Group Moderator; Jessie Lee Mills, Director's Group Moderator; Arthur Keng, Schuyler Girion, Allison Andreas, Danielle Gonzales, Michal Sinnott, Karina Wolfe, Arthur Keng, Andrew Walke, Nicky Romaniello, Creative Partners.

