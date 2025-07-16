The StageCrafts Partners With The Electric Lodge For Second LA Freeway Circuit Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The StageCrafts, veteran producers and venue operators, are partnering with theaters throughout Greater Los Angeles County to launch the LA Freeway Circuit, a new initiative designed to help hit shows from the Hollywood Fringe and similar events reach wider audiences throughout the Southland.

For many standout productions, a final performance at the Fringe has often marked the end of their run. While a few shows might secure a one-night encore or attempt a costly tour to another city, most never have the chance to build on their momentum. The LA Freeway Circuit aims to change that by taking award-winning independent theatre out of Hollywood and into neighboring communities—far enough away to feel fresh, but close enough to home that artists can still sleep in their own beds each night.

Inspired by the regional touring circuits of the past, the LA Freeway Circuit offers an affordable, accessible path for creators to extend the life of their work and connect with new audiences.

“Our goal is to make exciting, high-quality theatre more accessible by bringing it directly into communities throughout Los Angeles,” said Gregory Crafts, co-owner of The StageCrafts and organizer of the Circuit. “We're committed to showcasing only the best new shows that we can vouch for personally. Every production in our lineup started at our venues, and each selection stands out in its own unique way.”

A fivesome of critically acclaimed shows will be featured during the Circuit's one

weekend tour stop at The Electric Lodge on July 26th and 27th.

Kent Jenkins, Associate Artistic Director of The Electric Lodge, is very excited about this new partnership: “I have known the Crafts for over ten years thanks to Hollywood Fringe and have seen first-hand the caliber of work they produce in their multiple spaces. With that level of ‘craft' (pun intended), we as Electric Lodge are thrilled to host the Freeway Circuit's next round of shows in our theater!”

The line-up at The Electric Lodge for July 26th and 27th includes:

- What Happens In The Dark (Winning Selection, LA Freeway Circuit Award) - Light and dark are reversed in this farcical comedy about a burglar who inadvertently gets wrapped up in a married couple's feud, so you can only see the characters onstage when they are stumbling around in complete darkness.

- How Do I Hold It? - Tabatha waited decades to see her favorite reclusive musician perform live. When an anniversary concert in London was announced, she bought the first ticket. What happened next happens to one in three women. What happened after that happens to no one. An earnest comedy about a real tragedy.

- The Road Theory - Lifelong friends and roommates, Cara and Gabriel have always ignored their undeniable chemistry. When Cara tests a daring theory with the help of their two friends, boundaries blur, forcing them to confront deep desires and unexpected truths.

- Three Can Keep a Secret - It was supposed to be an easy score. Whack the mark. Stage the scene. Take the money. Retire to Cabo. That's how it was supposed to go down. But for poor Moose and Sonny, a really bad night is only just beginning. A twisted, suspenseful dark comedy where the audience decides who lives, who dies, and who gets away with murder. Learn more about the hit thriller at ThreeCanKeepASecretPlay.com and catch it before it goes to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August!

- Tamra Wasserman Presents: This Is Real, This Is Me (By Tamra Wasserman) - In this meta comedy, high school theatre kid Tamra Wasserman forces her friends to help mount a production of her autobiographical play at Hollywood Fringe as protest for not being cast in the lead role of her spring musical, Anything Goes. Things… don't go as planned.

“I wrote the first draft of this script over 8 years ago,” says Kris Buxton, the scribe behind the farcical comedy What Happens In The Dark. “It's a bit surreal that what started out as a silly comedy has turned into a deeply personal exploration of bisexuality that has meant so much to so many people. It's really taught me that comedy can be used as a tool for acceptance and change. This incredible opportunity to light up (or perhaps darken) the stage at the Electric Lodge is not the final stop in this play's life. We are just getting started!”

Buxton's co-producer, director, and wife Casey Dean echoes his sentiments: “I'm extremely honored and excited for the opportunity to put up this show once again at The Electric Lodge. What I love about this show is that it's an easily digestible genre while still having a very important and relevant message. I hope to keep taking it to new venues and refining it as we go!”

Upcoming planned stops on the LA Freeway Circuit include the San Fernando Valley's North Hollywood Arts District and Old Town Newhall in Santa Clarita, with more on the horizon. Crafts continues: “We're going to visit a new part of town every other month and bring with us some of the most exciting new works to cross our path. We think it's our responsibility to uplift excellent work and provide our fellow artists with opportunities to grow their projects and develop their careers. We want to turn LA artists into true local legends.”