The Soraya Presents LahavÂ ShAni Making His Los Angeles Debut As Music DirectorÂ And Conductor Of Israel Philharmonic

The Israel Philharmonic is the leading orchestra in Israel, and globally recognized as a world Â class symphonic ensemble.

Oct. 21, 2022 Â 

An evening of firsts - the Israel Philharmonic makes a historic Soraya debut of new music director Lahav Shani who inherited the role from Los Angeles' beloved Zubin Mehta. Maestro Shani will provide The Soraya another milestone - the first ever Mahler symphony to resound in the Great Hall.

Dedicated to inspiring Israel's creative artists and composers, the Israel Philharmonic will open the concert with the foremost Israeli composer of classical music, Paul Ben-Haim whose works uplifted Jewish life as the nation of Israel was first forming in the shadow of World War II.

"Numerous aspects of this concert are cause for great excitement. First, Maestro Shani was scheduled to perform at The Soraya in the spring of 2020 with our extensive Violins of Hope programming. Of course, the pandemic made that concert impossible, so we are ecstatic to have this subsequent opportunity to present such an important young artist in the world of classical music," said The Soraya Executive and Artistic Director Thor Steingraber.

"Second, the first Mahler symphony in our venue is a notable milestone. Finally, not only are we proud to host the orchestra for the first time in our venue, in such an extraordinary acoustical environment, but we are also keenly aware that by having the organization in the Valley, they will be in the midst of one of the nation's largest Jewish populations. This type of community-building is central to all that we do at The Soraya."

The Israel Philharmonic is the leading orchestra in Israel, and globally recognized as a world class symphonic ensemble. They return to the United States on the first North American tour led by their new Music Director, Lahav Shani in his U.S. debut. Maestro Shani has established himself as one of the world's most talked about young conducting talents and is considered an inspiring successor to the legendary Maestro Mehta who led the orchestra for over 50 years.

The Israel Philharmonic will perform on Saturday, November 5 at 8pm. Tickets are $95 -$215 and can be purchased at www.TheSoraya.org.

The Israel Philharmonic is one of Israel's oldest and most influential cultural institutions. Since its founding in 1936, the orchestra has dedicated itself to presenting the world's greatest music to audiences in Israel and around the world. Founded by Polish violinist Bronislaw Huberman, the Israel Philharmonic represents the fulfillment of his dream "to unite the desire of the country for an orchestra with the desire of the Jewish musicians for a country."

The Israel Philharmonic performs regularly in its home, the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv, as well as across Israel, including Jerusalem and Haifa. Additionally, it tours internationally, from Europe to Asia to North and South America. Since its inception, it has enjoyed long-lasting relationships with renowned soloists and conductors which have kept it at the forefront of the classical music world.



