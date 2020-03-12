The Soraya Has Suspended Upcoming Events

A Message has been released from Thor Steingraber, Executive Director - The Soraya.

Over the past weeks and months, CSUN leadership has been carefully following the news regarding the spread of COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, and with the concurrence of the Office of the Chancellor, CSUN will suspend many of the in-person activities on its campus. CSUN President Dr. Dianne F. Harrison shared the following with the campus community: "Please know that we have made this decision after careful consideration and discussion. We are driven by the overarching priority of ensuring the health and safety of every member of our community by increasing social distancing and limiting the number of large gatherings on campus. These actions are in accordance with the recommendations of public health officials, which we continue to follow."



Accordingly, all public activity at The Soraya will be suspended March 12th through April 17th. This includes all presented events, rental events, and arts education activities.



We are attempting to reschedule presentations with a number of our artists especially those that are Los Angeles-based. New dates will be communicated to ticketholders if and when plans with artist management can be finalized. Refunds will be made for any patrons unable to attend. We have tentatively identified April 19 as a new date for Violins of Hope with the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony. Understanding that the situation is quickly evolving, we will confirm that change as soon as possible.



3/12 & 13 Melissa Aldana

Visions for Frida Kahlo



3/22 LA Jewish Symphony

Violins of Hope



3/28 La Marisoul

Un Homenaje to Mexican-American Music

From Lalo Guerrero to Today



4/9 The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra

Directed by Scotty Barnhart

The Music of Ella Fitzgerald

Featuring Lizz Wright and Carmen Bradford



The following shows at The Soraya are canceled and refunds will be processed for all ticketholders.



3/25 Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra

Lahav Shani, Conductor and Piano



3/29 Yamato - The Drummers of Japan

"Jhonetsu" - Passion



4/5 The Jerusalem Quartet

Onstage Sessions Chamber Music



4/16 Amir ElSaffar's

Rivers of Sound Orchestra



4/17 An Evening with Peter Sagal

Host of NPR's 'Wait, Wait...Don't Tell Me!'

Presented in Partnership with KPCC





Additional Cancellations:



4/19 Bollywood Boulevard

A Journey Through Hindi Cinema Live

The producers of Bollywood Boulevard have decided not to travel from India.



5/9 Randy Newman's Faust: The Concert

With Music and Lyrics by Randy Newman

Due to the nature of casting, producing, and rehearsing this original concert production,

we will be unable to proceed with the May 9th date. Information about a new date will be

forthcoming.



In moments like these we need music more than ever, and artists need your support more than ever. You'll find links above to our artists' websites so that you may support them by purchasing their music.

If you have questions, the Ticket Office can be reached at 818.677.3000 and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11am-4pm. The Administrative Offices will be open Monday through Friday during regular business hours and can be reached at 818.677.8800.



Communication continues to be a top priority, and we ask for your help in that regard. Please continue to read our email communications, check our website, or look at our social media platforms for any future updates. We thank you for your continued support and sincerely hope that you and yours remain safe and healthy.



Thor Steingraber

