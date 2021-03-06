The Robey Theatre Company Presents Covid-19 Town Hall

By popular demand, the next event in The Robey Theatre Company's ongoing Evening Conversation series of Zoom presentations will be its second Town Hall on the subject of Covid-19. The pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the African American community. You are invited to participate by bringing your questions to our panel to obtain the answers you seek regarding these health-related issues. This event will take place via Zoom on Friday, March 26 at 6:00 p.m. PDT.

The first Town Hall at the end of January proved so popular, that our audience has demanded we bring back health professionals to inform and enlighten you on this critical subject.

Millena Gay, Chairperson of The Robey Creative Content Committee and The Robey Special Events Producer, will moderate the session with the following panelists:

Dr. Roshonda Clemons, M.D., a practicing physician for over twenty years, specializing in Pediatrics;

Dr. Katherine Conte, Ph.D. in Genomics and Evolution. She is currently the Director of STEM Partnerships and Outreach at American University;

Dr. Matthew Conte, Ph.D. in Biological Sciences. He is a Principal Investigator, Viral Genetics and Emerging Diseases for the Viral Diseases Branch at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research;

Dr. Curtrina Strozier, M.D., Obstetrician/Gynecologist at St. Francis OB/GYN Physician Partners. A firm believer in active patient involvement;

And, new to the panel:

Dr. Joseph E. Pierson, M.D., Medical Director and CEO of Allied Health Solutions in Los Angeles.

You may submit any question by e-mail to info@therobeytheatrecompany.org or by using the Zoom Chat feature. Let's talk about it!

This is a free event. Please register for tickets at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/our-events After registration, you will be sent a link to attend the event.

The Robey Theatre Company is a nonprofit developmental theatre organization. Please feel free to make a suggested donation of $10 to support our programming at http://therobeytheatrecompany.org/donation-page