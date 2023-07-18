The Paranoias Will Perform At Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles and Evoekore presents The Paranoias & Friends on August 18, 2023.

They will be part of Levitt LA's 16th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park where over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather together to enrich the cultural experience Los Angeles has to offer.

The Paranoias is a group that was established in 2011. Think WuTang Clan, but with a bunch of Mexicans... The members are made up by Albert Alexander and Profesor Galactico.

They love creating content for their Fanbase, whether it be podcasts, videos, blogs and of course music! They strive to make different styles of music and have no boundaries when it comes to creating it.

The Paranoias are just one of the FREE summer concerts presented at the Levitt Pavilion!

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles makes live music accessible to all, creating stronger and more connected communities while celebrating the diversity of our city and beyond. Every summer, FREE concerts are presented at Levitt Pavilion, featuring acclaimed, emerging talent to seasoned, award-winning performers in a broad range of music genres. Over 60,000 people of all ages and backgrounds gather on the lawn in historic MacArthur Park to enjoy free live music under the stars. Programming is designed to appeal to all tastes, attracting people from all walks of life to come together for a shared evening of great music, cultural celebrations and a family-friendly atmosphere offered at the Levitt Pavilion!