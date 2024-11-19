The Music Man Foundation Awards Grants to 15 California and National Nonprofits

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Music Man Foundation has awarded $2.7 million in funding for 15 nonprofit organizations and opened new opportunities for nonprofits to apply for 2025 grants.

"These grants are going to nonprofits that are driving permanent changes in the way music is used in their respective fields. That might look like shifting the culture around how music education in schools can support young people in all areas of their lives, or reducing recidivism in the juvenile justice system through music programs, or working with policymakers to increase public investment in the arts," said Sarah Lyding, executive director of The Music Man Foundation. "The Foundation is proud to amplify their work."

Southern California Grants

Southern California Meredith Willson Awards support nonprofits with the potential to permanently change the way music is used to improve education, health care and community wellbeing. The awards are named for Meredith Willson, who wrote the musicals "The Music Man" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" and in whose honor The Music Man Foundation was established. Two-year grants were awarded to Arts for Healing and Justice Network, Education Through Music-Los Angeles, Harmony Project, Heart of Los Angeles, LA Opera, LA Phil, Riverside Arts Academy and Tonality.

Advocacy Grants

Additionally, seven new Strengthening the Sector grants will support initiatives to increase public funding for the arts, advocate for arts education and pro-artists policies, and raise awareness about the profound impact of arts on health and wellbeing. Arts for LA, California for the Arts, LA County Department of Arts and Culture for Arts Ed Collective, Lifetime Arts, National Association for Music Education, National Guild for Community Arts Education and SoCal Grantmakers received funding.

2025 Grant Opportunity

The Music Man Foundation also announced a new grant opportunity for the 2025 national Meredith Willson Awards. Up to $2 million in new funding will be awarded to nonprofit organizations working on a national scale. Two-year grants ranging from $100,000 to $1 million will provide significant general operating support for three to eight organizations. Interested nonprofits must submit a leadership letter by Friday, Jan. 24, 2025.

Visit https://musicmanfoundation.org for more information.

