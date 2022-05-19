The Music Man Foundation Announces New Grants For Southern California Nonprofits

The Music Man Foundation today announced the availability of new funding for Southern California nonprofits that use music to enhance learning and well-being. The new grant opportunity represents an expansion of the Foundation's scope. For the first time, organizations whose music programs serve all ages are eligible to apply and awardees will be provided with multi-year support.

The announcement comes on the 120th birthday of Meredith Willson, who wrote the musical "The Music Man" and in whose honor the Foundation was established.

"With these grants, we're thrilled to honor Meredith Willson, who, along with his wife Rosemary, understood the impact music can have on one's life and on a community," said Sarah Lyding, executive director of The Music Man Foundation. "After the last few difficult years, it is clear that our communities are in need of healing, and our nonprofits are in need of fortifying. It is the Foundation's intention that this new funding can effect lasting change - for both organizations and for the individuals they serve."

The Foundation anticipates awarding grants between $100,000 - $500,000 paid over a two-year period. Grants will support general operating expenses for 5-12 organizations serving one or more of five Southern California counties - Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Ventura and Kern. Awards will provide support to organizations using music to have a lasting impact on individuals' learning and well-being.

The connections between music, learning and well-being are well-established. Studies show that music can increase memory and attention and decrease pain levels. Children's music education has been linked to improved reading and mathematical skills, as well as increased productivity, social skills and self-confidence. Participation in the arts is tied to higher levels of civic engagement, higher levels of social tolerance, and strengthened social ties in our schools and communities.

Letters of inquiry are due June 15, and grant applications are due August 19. Visit https://musicmanfoundation.org/2022-willson-awards for more information.

The Music Man Foundation is named after the Tony-winning musical written by Meredith Willson. Meredith's widow, Rosemary, started the Foundation in 1998 as the Meredith and Rosemary Willson Charitable Foundation and substantially increased the Foundation's endowment upon her death in 2010. The Foundation's mission is to empower organizations that use music to enhance learning and well-being. The Foundation aims to celebrate its founders' contributions to the field of music by fulfilling this mission. Over the last decade, the Foundation has awarded more than $20 million to 75 organizations. In addition to "The Music Man," Meredith Willson wrote the musical, "The Unsinkable Molly Brown," and beloved songs "It's Beginning to Look Like Christmas" and the University of Iowa fight song.