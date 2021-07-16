The Music Center's Dance DTLA Returns With Friday Night Fun

After transitioning to online dance events last year, The Music Center's Dance DTLA returns to in-person dancing this summer!

Friday nights are heating up in Downtown L.A. as event-goers can dance the night away on Jerry Moss Plaza at The Music Center, from August 13 through September 10, 2021, between 7:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.

The Music Center's Dance DTLA is a free night of dancing, with each Friday evening focusing on a different genre (schedule below). Top L.A. dance instructors in Cumbia, Disco, Motown, Salsa and Bollywood will provide beginner dance lessons with easy-to-follow steps so guests can hit the dance floor to practice some new moves. Each Dance DTLA also features local DJ sets to keep the party vibe going. No dancing experience necessary!

The Music Center's Dance DTLA include free art-making workshops geared for all ages as part of the Friday night festivities on select dates, including August 20 and 27, 2021, and on September 10, 2021.

The Music Center is also partnering with Los Angeles County Department of Public Health to host a Mobile Vaccination Clinic on Friday, August 13 and on September 3, 2021 during Dance DTLA. Both the Pfizer (age 12+) and Johnson & Johnson (age 18+) vaccines will be available on both dates. (The COVID-19 Vaccine is free to all eligible persons. Immigration status and insurance are not required. Medical information is protected by law.)

Visit musiccenter.org/dancedtla (*Schedule subject to change.)