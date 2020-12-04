The Music Center and Dublab Present Brian and Roger Enos' A QUIET SCENE Video Collaboration

The Music Center today announced a new public screening and sound installation to be exhibited on the LED screens on its Jerry Moss Plaza in collaboration with non-profit radio station dublab. From January 22-February 21, 2021, The Music Center will screen more than 100 short film finalists and winning entries from A Quiet Scene, an audio-visual project by pioneering ambient music artists and brothers, Roger Eno and Brian Eno. The video project arose from a public competition by record label Deutsche Grammophon in support of the brothers' first collaborative studio album, Mixing Colours, which was released on March 20, 2020. The highly acclaimed album was 15 years in the making, with both artists drawing on their long experience as composers, performers and producers to compose music that creates a deep meditation on shifting tonal shades and contrasts in timbre. In August 2020, Mixing Colours saw a follow up with a special release of the EP Luminous, adding seven new tracks by the brothers to the Mixing Colours project. Beginning January 22, 2021, all music will be available on CD as well as a digital visual album, both titled Mixing Colours Expanded, to celebrate the winners of the A Quiet Scene collaboration.

Also available on January 22 is Brian Eno's first-ever collection of music from his film and television soundtrack oeuvre, Film Music 1976-2020, which will be released on 2LP and 1CD via UMe. Spanning five decades and written for some of the world's best known directors including Michelangelo Antonioni, David Lynch, Danny Boyle, Peter Jackson and Michael Mann, Film Music 1976-2020 features classic Eno compositions and includes some lesser-known gems and previously unreleased tracks. Brian Eno's Rams: Original Soundtrack Album, the complete soundtrack from Gary Hustwit's 2018 documentary portrait of legendary German industrial designer Dieter Rams, will also be available on January 22 as a limited-edition CD. All instrumentals on Rams: Original Soundtrack Album were written, performed and produced by Brian Eno.

According to The Music Center President and CEO Rachel S. Moore, the Enos' work offers a welcome respite from the challenges of the past months. "Working with celebrated musicians Roger Eno and Brian Eno and our creative partners at dublab, The Music Center is thrilled to serve as the first public square where Angelenos can enjoy the screenings of the films selected for A Quiet Scene in a safe outdoor location. As stressful as this time period has been, in some ways, the pandemic has re-oriented our fast-moving lives to embrace the quiet and value what's most important to us," said Moore. "The beautiful expanse of Jerry Moss Plaza offers the ideal place to appreciate the meditative brilliance of the Enos' music and the personal introspection of the filmmakers' perspectives. The Music Center aims to provide meaningful arts experiences, and while these screenings allow the fans to dream and escape as an audience, we look forward to sharing details of how we plan to expand the project to empower Angelenos to be creators of their own version in the near future."

"dublab is thrilled to be partnering with The Music Center and the Eno brothers in bringing the Mixing Colours project to L.A.," said Eli Welbourne, project manager at dublab. "The project embodies the multimedia, multi-sensorial, imaginative and collaborative spirit that dublab champions. It's been our dream that we can share the Enos' contemplative and meditative music in tandem with film works from around the globe in an accessible, open air and inspiring environment that offers the Los Angeles community a mental balm amongst complex times."

To develop A Quiet Scene, the artists invited the public from around the globe to create and submit films paired to the music featured on the 18-track album; the length of each film corresponds to the length of the track. Filmmakers were tasked with capturing some facet of their life during the early stages of the COVID-19 quarantine that showed a quiet moment, at home, through their windows or outdoors. Inspired by the music and soundscapes on Mixing Colours, each film was intended to embrace the slow down and enter a more contemplative state that everyone could enjoy, together, yet in isolation. From the nearly 1,800 submissions they received, A Quiet Scene selected 200 shortlisted entries and debuted the 20 finalists each day on YouTube between October 23-November 9, 2020. More than 100 of these films will be seen and heard in their entirety on the Jerry Moss Plaza LED screens at The Music Center.

Additional programming by The Music Center inspired by Roger and Brian Enos' Mixing Colours album and A Quiet Place audio-visual project will be announced in January 2021.

"One of the qualities of art is that it allows a diving board from which to jump into one's own interior. It's a means of communication that encourages the whispers of personal interpretation. The pleasure of looking at these films is noticing how each one draws out something different from the music it accompanies. We hope you enjoy the dive." - Roger and Brian Eno

Shows View More Los Angeles Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You