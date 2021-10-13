The Los Angeles Philharmonic to Present REEL CHANGE: THE NEW ERA OF FILM MUSIC
The program will explore the next generation of film, television and video game composers on November 19 and 20, at 8PM and November 21, at 2PM.
The Los Angeles Philharmonic will present Reel Change: The New Era of Film Music, a series of three concerts curated by Kris Bowers (Green Book, Bridgerton), Nicholas Britell (Moonlight, Succession) and Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker, Chernobyl, Battlefield 2042), exploring the next generation of film, television and video game composers, on November 19 and 20, at 8PM and November 21, at 2PM, at Walt Disney Concert Hall.
In recent years, music for film, television and even video games has undergone yet another transformation, with composers coming to the form not only from conservatories but also from the worlds of hip-hop, rock, jazz and experimental music. Many of these composers work in close collaboration with directors to evoke mood as much as emotion. With programs curated by three exciting and decorated film composers, Reel Change celebrates this period of increasingly adventurous music and the wide-ranging influences of its most groundbreaking voices.
Reel Change: Hildur Guðnadóttir
Friday, November 19, 2021, at 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Hugh Brunt, conductor
Hildur Guðnadóttir, curator
Hildur Guðnadóttir won an Emmy and Grammy in 2019 for her score to Chernobyl, then followed it up in 2020 with an Oscar and Grammy win for Joker and this year a highly celebrated soundtrack for the video game Battlefield 2042. The Icelandic composer and cellist curates an evening featuring music by the groundbreaking and adventurous composers who have deeply influenced today's film music landscape.
PROGRAM:
Hildur GUÐNADÓTTIR Under Takes Over
Ryuichi SAKAMOTO The Revenant Main Theme
Alvin Lucier Silver Streetcar for the Orchestra
Kaija SAARIAHO Nymphéa Reflection: Feroce
Mica LEVI "Love" from Under the Skin
GÓRECKI Symphony No. 4, Op. 85: Deciso-Marcatissimo ma ben tenuto
Arvo PÄRT Fratres (version for String Orchestra and Percussion)
LIGETI Atmosphères
Hildur GUÐNADÓTTIR and Sam SLATER (arr. Robert Ames) Selections from Battlefield 2042
Hildur GUÐNADÓTTIR "Bathroom Dance" from Joker
Reel Change: Kris Bowers
Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Anthony Parnther, conductor
Andrew Bain, horn
Kris Bowers, curator
Emmy Award-winning composer and jazz pianist Kris Bowers has been celebrated for his film scores and shows like Green Book, King Richard and Bridgerton. This concert explores Bowers' musical voice with selections from his career performed with original short films created especially for this concert, as well as music from genre-straddling composers-like Owen Pallett and Ryuichi Sakamoto-whose fluidity has inspired Bowers' approach. Plus, LA Phil Principal Horn Andrew Bain performs the world premiere of Bowers' new concerto.
PROGRAM:
Inspirations Medley: Selections from composers such as Shigeru Umebayashi, Ryuichi
Sakamoto, Owen Pallett, Arcade Fire, Björk, Jason Moran and John Brion.
Kris BOWERS Concerto for Horn (world premiere, LA Phil commission)
Kris BOWERS King Richard Medley
Kris BOWERS Green Book Medley
Kris BOWERS When They See Us Medley
Kris BOWERS Bridgerton Medley
Reel Change: Nicholas Britell
Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 2PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Hugh Brunt, conductor
Nicholas Britell, curator
Composer Nicholas Britell is a two-time Academy Award nominee and an Emmy winner who has been lauded for his collaborations with Barry Jenkins/">Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Underground Railroad) and Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Succession). Britell curates an evening showcasing some of today's most innovative composers and scores. Featuring works by Mica Levi, Terence Blanchard, Jonny Greenwood, Kathryn Bostic and Britell Himself/">Himself, this evening will be a unique celebration of their works in live performance. A special bonus will be the first live performance of selections from Britell's new score to Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix comedy Don't Look Up.
PROGRAM:
Nicholas BRITELL Selections from Vice
Mica LEVI Selections from Jackie
Gary Yershon "Mr. Turner" from Mr. Turner
Terence Blanchard Selections from Malcolm X
Jonny GREENWOOD Selections from There Will Be Blood
Nicholas BRITELL Selections from The Underground Railroad
Nicholas BRITELL "Encomium" from If Beale Street Could Talk
Kathryn Bostic Selections from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
Nicholas BRITELL Selections from Don't Look Up
Additional Details/">Details for the complete 2021/22 season can be found here: laphil.com.