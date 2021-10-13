The Los Angeles Philharmonic to Present REEL CHANGE: THE NEW ERA OF FILM MUSIC

The Los Angeles Philharmonic will present Reel Change: The New Era of Film Music, a series of three concerts curated by Kris Bowers (Green Book, Bridgerton), Nicholas Britell (Moonlight, Succession) and Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker, Chernobyl, Battlefield 2042), exploring the next generation of film, television and video game composers, on November 19 and 20, at 8PM and November 21, at 2PM, at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

In recent years, music for film, television and even video games has undergone yet another transformation, with composers coming to the form not only from conservatories but also from the worlds of hip-hop, rock, jazz and experimental music. Many of these composers work in close collaboration with directors to evoke mood as much as emotion. With programs curated by three exciting and decorated film composers, Reel Change celebrates this period of increasingly adventurous music and the wide-ranging influences of its most groundbreaking voices.

Reel Change: Hildur Guðnadóttir

Friday, November 19, 2021, at 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Hugh Brunt, conductor

Hildur Guðnadóttir, curator

Hildur Guðnadóttir won an Emmy and Grammy in 2019 for her score to Chernobyl, then followed it up in 2020 with an Oscar and Grammy win for Joker and this year a highly celebrated soundtrack for the video game Battlefield 2042. The Icelandic composer and cellist curates an evening featuring music by the groundbreaking and adventurous composers who have deeply influenced today's film music landscape.

PROGRAM:

Hildur GUÐNADÓTTIR Under Takes Over

Ryuichi SAKAMOTO The Revenant Main Theme

Alvin Lucier Silver Streetcar for the Orchestra

Kaija SAARIAHO Nymphéa Reflection: Feroce

Mica LEVI "Love" from Under the Skin

GÓRECKI Symphony No. 4, Op. 85: Deciso-Marcatissimo ma ben tenuto

Arvo PÄRT Fratres (version for String Orchestra and Percussion)

LIGETI Atmosphères

Hildur GUÐNADÓTTIR and Sam SLATER (arr. Robert Ames) Selections from Battlefield 2042

Hildur GUÐNADÓTTIR "Bathroom Dance" from Joker

Reel Change: Kris Bowers

Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Anthony Parnther, conductor

Andrew Bain, horn

Kris Bowers, curator

Emmy Award-winning composer and jazz pianist Kris Bowers has been celebrated for his film scores and shows like Green Book, King Richard and Bridgerton. This concert explores Bowers' musical voice with selections from his career performed with original short films created especially for this concert, as well as music from genre-straddling composers-like Owen Pallett and Ryuichi Sakamoto-whose fluidity has inspired Bowers' approach. Plus, LA Phil Principal Horn Andrew Bain performs the world premiere of Bowers' new concerto.

PROGRAM:

Inspirations Medley: Selections from composers such as Shigeru Umebayashi, Ryuichi

Sakamoto, Owen Pallett, Arcade Fire, Björk, Jason Moran and John Brion.

Kris BOWERS Concerto for Horn (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

Kris BOWERS King Richard Medley

Kris BOWERS Green Book Medley

Kris BOWERS When They See Us Medley

Kris BOWERS Bridgerton Medley

Reel Change: Nicholas Britell

Sunday, November 21, 2021, at 2PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Hugh Brunt, conductor

Nicholas Britell, curator

Composer Nicholas Britell is a two-time Academy Award nominee and an Emmy winner who has been lauded for his collaborations with Barry Jenkins/">Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Underground Railroad) and Adam McKay (The Big Short, Vice, Succession). Britell curates an evening showcasing some of today's most innovative composers and scores. Featuring works by Mica Levi, Terence Blanchard, Jonny Greenwood, Kathryn Bostic and Britell Himself/">Himself, this evening will be a unique celebration of their works in live performance. A special bonus will be the first live performance of selections from Britell's new score to Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix comedy Don't Look Up.

PROGRAM:

Nicholas BRITELL Selections from Vice

Mica LEVI Selections from Jackie

Gary Yershon "Mr. Turner" from Mr. Turner

Terence Blanchard Selections from Malcolm X

Jonny GREENWOOD Selections from There Will Be Blood

Nicholas BRITELL Selections from The Underground Railroad

Nicholas BRITELL "Encomium" from If Beale Street Could Talk

Kathryn Bostic Selections from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

Nicholas BRITELL Selections from Don't Look Up

