The Los Angeles Philharmonic Announces The Appointment Of Three New Musicians

The Los Angeles Philharmonic has announced the appointments of three new members to the orchestra: Elyse Lauzon to the position of fourth horn; Ashley Park to the position of first violin; and Jung Eun Kang to the position of second violin, effective immediately.

Elyse Lauzon, a native of Long Island, New York, studied with Erik Ralske of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra throughout high school. She attended the Colburn Conservatory of Music for her Bachelor of Music degree and Professional Studies Certificate-studying with LA Phil Principal Horn Andrew Bain and David Krehbiel-and Northwestern University for her Master of Music degree-studying with Gail Williams and Jonathan Boen. Elyse has performed with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. She has attended several music festivals, including the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, St. Barts Music Festival, Aspen Music Festival, Tanglewood and Music Academy of the West. Prior to this position, Elyse held positions in the San Diego Symphony, the Pacific Symphony and the Sarasota Orchestra.

Born in New York and raised in New Jersey, Ashley Park is a graduate of the Juilliard School, where she served as concertmaster of the Juilliard Orchestra, collaborating with esteemed conductors including Barbara Hannigan, David Robertson and Gerard Schwartz. She has also performed with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra as the visiting Principal Second Violin, the New York Classical Players, the Verbier Festival Orchestra and as a substitute with the New York Philharmonic. Ashley made her solo debut at age five and has since received numerous accolades and awards, including first prize at the New York Music Competition for four consecutive years. She has performed as a soloist, chamber and orchestral musician at Carnegie Hall, throughout Lincoln Center, as well as on stages across Europe, Asia and New Zealand, and in festivals and masterclasses around the world. Throughout her life, Ashley has been committed to giving back to her community and has given performances in senior centers, hospitals and rehabilitation facilities.

Violinist Jung Eun Kang is a versatile musician who has performed across the United States and South Korea as a soloist, chamber musician, and orchestra player. Born in South Korea, she began studying the violin at age of 11 and is a graduate of the Seoul National University and also holds a masters from Yale University School of Music. She has been the recipient of many top prizes at several national competitions, including the Sung-Jung National Music Competition, the 30th Busan Music Competition and the Sejong Arts and Culture Foundation Competition. In 2019, as a winner of the Woolsey Concerto Competition, she appeared as a soloist with the Yale Philharmonia under the direction of Ludovic Morlot. She was a fellow at the New World Symphony from 2019 until she joined the Los Angeles Philharmonic.