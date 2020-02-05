The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Presents Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood

Comedy improv superstars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood bring The Scared Scriptless Tour to Smothers Theatre at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $40 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about the tour is available at colinandbradshow.com.

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, Whose Line is it Anyway? stars Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the stage with their uproarious live improv show The Scared Scriptless Tour.

Known by TV audiences for their work on The CW Network's Whose Line is it Anyway?, Mochrie and Sherwood improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. "Interactive" in every sense of the word, Mochrie and Sherwood will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act.

Millions of fans are enjoying Mochrie and guest star Sherwood in the triumphant return of Whose Line Is It Anyway? on the CW. The highly-rated series is more popular than ever and is now in its 14th season, which premiered in June 2018.





