The HITFest Announces Fall Lineup

Combined Artform/ Theater Asylum's Hollywood Independent Theater Festival (HITFEST) has announced its upcoming lineup of musical productions at the Stephanie Feury Studio Theater, in the Larchmont district, from October 2024 through November 2024.

HITFEST showcases the best of festival theater to Los Angeles audiences and industry professionals through select weekday performances, with new shows added monthly across Hollywood venues. The festival offers year-round opportunities to experience top-tier productions.

Upcoming Shows:

The Connie Converse Universe Starring Hope Levy

When: Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

In this 55-minute acoustic biographical cabaret, audiences will explore the life and enduring mystery of Connie Converse, a pioneering female folk singer-songwriter who vanished in August 1974. Her music, rediscovered in 2009, captivates a new generation. Hope Levy stars as the song messenger, reviving Converse's music and sharing their unique connection. Suitable for all audiences.

The Funny Thing About Men starring Mandy Williams

When: Nov. 16 at 8:30 p.m.

British-born playwright Mandy Williams invites audiences into her home for humorous insights on domestic life and the inner thoughts of women. Through a comedic lens, the play poignantly examines modern relationships, capturing the fun, faith, and frailty of life and love. Williams utilizes song, dance, roller skates, and the occasional ukulele solo to bring her hilarious observations to life.

Sonnets From Suburbia starring Penny Peyser

When: Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Adapted from her two award-winning collections of sonnets, Peyser offers a quirky and hilarious take on modern life through an Elizabethan lens. With her trusty ukulele, she shakes up Shakespeare in this engaging performance.

Final Girl: The Musical starring Callie Ott

When: Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m.

In this gripping tale, Callie must confront an abusive relationship and defeat her killer boyfriend. With the help of a 911 operator and her knowledge of horror films, she fights to break the cycle of abuse and become the final girl standing. Inspired by true events.

Matthew V. Quinn, ABOUT - COMBINED ARTFORM / ASYLUM (weebly.com) festival director, emphasizes the advantages of weekday performances: “This schedule is ideal for showcasing talent to the Hollywood entertainment industry and organizations looking for new programming. Plus, audiences can enjoy top-tier performances while saving money with multi-show passes.”

Ticket Information:

Hollywood Independent Theater Festival - HITFEST

Tickets are priced at $25 per show, with a discount of $40 available for attending both shows on the same night.

Venue: Stephanie Feury Studio Theater, 5636 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

All Oct./Nov. performances will be held at this venue.

