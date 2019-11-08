The Grove Theatre Will Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Grove Theatre has announced the opening of A Christmas Carol on Saturday, November 30th. This is the classic tale of miser, Ebenezer Scrooge, and his miraculous transformation, brought about by ghostly visitations on Christmas Eve. Performed with highly stylized theatricality, this production breathes new life into the well-known tale. Bring the entire family and enjoy Dickensian Christmas Carolers who will perform classic carols throughout the evening.

Running on weekends through December 21st, tickets are $33, 28 and 23 for Adults and $20 for Children/students and can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, by visiting The Grove box office or on our website at www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.

Box Office Hours (except holidays)

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Thursday 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm

1 hour prior to performances





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You