The Grove Theatre announces Day of the Dead / Dia de los Muertos, conceived, directed and choreographed by Julio Villegas. Day of the Dead is a holiday celebrated throughout Mexico, and by people of Mexican heritage elsewhere. The multi-day holiday involves people gathering to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support them in their spiritual journey.

The Day of the Dead is considered one of the most representative traditions of the Hispanic culture. The first day of November is a celebration to the saints of deceased children and the second to deceased adults. By day or night, families go in a respectful way and place gifts, floral arrangements and candles on the graves of their loved ones. Altars of the dead are placed in homes, buildings and public places in recognition of the deceased. The celebration of the Day of the Dead is a mixture of mystic devotion and pagan ritual, and is based on the belief that souls of the deceased can return to this world. Altars guide them on their way home and make the souls (animas) feel welcome and show them they haven't been forgotten.

In The Grove presentation, there will be an altar, where attendees can bring remembrances of their dead loved ones, such as flowers, photos and memorabilia, and toys for dead children. Dancers and singers will celebrate the holiday in this presentation, which stars Marbella Corella, a finalist on La Academia 5 and Maureen Baeza, a semi-finalist in 2016 on the show Tengo Talento Mucho Talento. Trio Acapulco and Mi Tierra Ballet Folklorico from Mariachi USA Festival at the Hollywood Bowl will also perform.

This event is November 1 - 3, 2019. Villegas conveys to the viewer through his work, the importance of this celebration in the Hispanic culture.

Tickets are $30/35/40 for adults and $20 for children and can be purchased by calling (909) 920-4343, by visiting The Grove box office or on our website at www.grovetheatre.com. The Grove Theatre is located at 276 E. Ninth Street, Upland, CA 91786.





