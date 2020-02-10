The Groundlings Announces New Show THE BLACK VERSION

Article Pixel Feb. 10, 2020  

Celebrate Black History Month with "The Black Version" Show at The Groundlings Theatre

A fan-favorite show at The Groundlings Theatre, "The Black Version" is back this month for even more hilarity and laughter! During the show, the audience suggests the title of popular film and a cast of all black comedy actors will improvise the black version of it.

Cast includes Groundlings alumni Jordan Black, Daniele Gaither, Phil LaMarr, as well as Gary Anthony Williams, Cedric Yarbrough and Nyima Funk.

Tuesday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m.. Tickets are $20.00 and are available online, or via phone at (310) 855-0350.




