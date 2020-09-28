The Ford Continues Free Online Series FROM THE FORD

Upcoming releases include Flypoet Summer Classic, Louie Vega and EOL Soulfrito, and more!

From The Ford revisits past performances captured live on The Ford's stage by Los Angeles television station LA36. Each installation includes a curated selection of archival footage and newly created artist introductions providing additional insight into the work. From The Ford will be released weekly on Facebook Premiere. Upcoming releases include:

October 1, 2020

6:30pm

Flypoet Summer Classic

Every summer, the Flypoet Summer Classic brings spoken word's heavy hitters together with a backing band for an evening of lyrical fire. The annual tradition has been called the "dopest spoken word + live music + art experience in the world."

October 8, 2020

6:30pm

Louie Vega and EOL Soulfrito 2

Bandleader Louie Vega is renowned the world over for helping to create and establish the soulful Latin jazz and deep house-influenced music style. Based in New York City, Vega is a dance music legend both as a DJ and producer. Louie and his band, E.O.L. Soulfrito, performed live at The Ford in a 2018 celebratory concert commemorating global soul music marketing platform Fusicology's 15th anniversary.

October 15, 2020

6:30pm

Colibrí Entertainment presents "¡Viva La Tradición! - Viva La Mujer"

In 2019 Colibrí Entertainment brought together Mariachi Reyna de Los Ángeles and Las Colibrí, two Iconic Southern California female mariachi groups, for an epic celebration of women and traditional Mexican music. This retrospective also includes excerpts from their 2017 and 2018 shows.

October 22, 2020

6:30pm

Pacifico Dance Company

California's premier baile folklórico company takes you on a colorful journey to Mexico through exhilarating music and dance. This vibrant ensemble of dancers and musicians celebrated its 25th anniversary on The Ford's stage in 2017 with an evening exploring early Mexican history, myth and folktales through a signature blend of traditional and contemporary dance movements.

October 29, 2020

6:30pm

Angel City Jazz Festival

From its founding in 2008, the Angel City Jazz Festival has grown into an essential multi-day celebration of cutting-edge jazz, featuring established and emerging music innovators committed to the evolution of jazz and improvised music.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You