A BREAK IN THE RAIN Film Adds New Festival Screenings

A Break In The Rain, a new independent film directed by Don Scardino, is currently on the film festival circuit, and new screenings have been added for the film at Boomtown Film & Music Festival, Sedona International Film Festival, and more. Selected dates are below. For additional screening and film info, visit here.

Written by Dana L. Williams, A Break In The Rain was filmed in Upstate New York in 2024 and features a cast of stage and screen stars, including Michael O'Keefe (The Slugger's Wife), Elizabeth A. Davis (Once), S. Epatha Merkerson (Come Back, Little Sheba), Emily Donahoe (33 Variations), Will Chase (Once Upon a Mattress), and Mary Beth Peil (Anastasia). Producers are Painted Guitar Pictures, Silent Crow Arts and FourthMan Productions.

The movie follows Jake (O’Keefe) as he returns home for his son’s funeral after 10 years on the road. Facing a family he doesn’t know, Jake decides to stay and take a job driving for a small local car service. One rainy night, he picks up singer Catriona Walsh (Davis) at the airport and drives her to a gig. Jake and Catriona develop an unexpected friendship that forces them to face the lives they are running from, and chart a new path forward.

Scardino is a director and former actor whose onscreen directorial credits include Only Murders in the Building, New Amsterdam, Murphy Brown, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 2 Broke Girls, Young Sheldon, The West Wing, and many more. On Broadway, he directed A Few Good Men, and Lennon won an Obie for directing A Cheever Evening off-Broadway, and was the Artistic Director at Playwrights Horizons in New York City for five years.

Selected Film Festival Screenings:

February 21 – Boomtown, TX Film & Music Festival

February 23 – Sedona, AZ International Film Festival

March 3 – Golden State Film Festival (Los Angeles)

March 27 – Beloit International Film Festival (Wisconsin)