The Electric Lodge will present QUEENFEST 2026: HIGH VOLTAGE, a pageant-style variety show held in celebration of International Women’s Day. The event will take place Friday, March 6, 2026, at the Electric Lodge in Venice and will benefit the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA).

The annual event features a lineup of female and nonbinary performers competing in a pageant-inspired variety format. Contestants will showcase talents ranging from comedy and music to character performance, with one artist ultimately crowned monarch of the Queenfest Pageant.

Producers of the event return to Electric Lodge with a new edition of the theatrical fundraiser, continuing the series’ focus on performance and community engagement. Proceeds from the evening will support CHIRLA, a California-based organization founded in 1986 that advocates for immigrant rights and social justice.

Queenfest is an annual International Women’s Day variety show that raises funds for charitable organizations through live performance. Past beneficiaries have included Alexandria House, the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, Planned Parenthood, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Ticket found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/high-voltage-queenfest-tickets-1982715584687?aff=oddtdtcreator

QUEENFEST 2026: HIGH VOLTAGE will take place Friday, March 6, 2026. Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the performance begins at 8:00 p.m. at Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291.

General admission tickets are $20. Wine and beer will be available with a donation. Tickets and additional information are available via Eventbrite.