The Ebell Of LA Launches New Season Of Signature Programming This Fall

The Ebell of Los Angeles will begin its 2025–26 season with two signature series that highlight the theme of voices in all forms: the launch of Distinguished Voices, a new speaker series, and the return of LA Voices, a free monthly program that celebrates local musicians, artists, and changemakers on the Wilshire Ebell Theatre stage.

This debut series invites audiences to share a meal and engage with civic, cultural, and well-being leaders. Highlights include California Senator Susan Rubio (Sept. 29), Skirball Cultural Center CEO Jesse Kornberg (Oct. 6), Corita Art Center Executive Director Nellie Scott (Nov. 11), actors Denise Nicholas and Christopher Benson (Feb. 9), and California Surgeon General Dr. Diana Ramos (Mar. 9).

The series also includes the Rest Cottage Association Grant Awards (Apr. 13), recognizing nonprofits that support women with more than $100,000 in annual grants.

Now in its second year, LA Voices: Sundays at The Ebell returns with free monthly events celebrating Los Angeles’ artistic diversity. Highlights include:

East Meets West: A World of Jewish Music with the Los Angeles Jewish Symphony (Oct. 12)

Ebell Chorale Concert & Tea (Dec. 14)

Inner City Youth Orchestra of Los Angeles Black History Month Concert (Feb. 15)

We Can Do It, a family-friendly musical honoring Rosie the Riveters (Mar. 22)

Rooted Rhythms with Versa-Style Street Dance Company (Apr. 12)

Voices of Asia with Vibra Voce (May 31)

Screening of Rebel Hearts (Jun. 14)

Additional Programming

The season will also feature Live in the Lounge concerts, Coffee Talks, Salon Series events, and beloved member traditions such as the Holiday Boutique & Luncheon, the Legacy Tea, and the annual Mother’s Day Brunch. Community partnerships include African Americans for LA Opera, Girl Scouts of Greater LA, Writers Bloc, and Holocaust Museum LA.

The Ebell will mark Women’s History Month with the third annual Symposium on Women’s History in Los Angeles, the “A Woman’s Voice” juried art exhibition, and performances of We Can Do It. The organization will also host its annual community open house in March, amplifying the month’s celebrations.

For full season details and event calendar, visit EbellofLA.org/calendar.

