The ELATE Theater Company Presents THE OUTSIDER

The ELATE theater company presents the timely and hilarious comedy "The Outsider" by Paul Slade Smith at The Lincoln Stegman Theatre at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 6020 Radford Avenue, North Hollywood.

After a newly elected Governor is forced to resign, his replacement, Ned, reveals himself to be terrified of public speaking while suffering from impressively bad poll numbers. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office, but the political consultant Arthur Vance thinks that's just what the public is looking for!

"The Outsider" opens Saturday Oct. 5, 2019 and runs for three weekends thru October 20th. Performances begin at 8:00PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00PM on Sundays. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

Reservations and information can be obtained by calling 818-509-0882 or by contacting Brownpaperticket.com to buy your tickets on line.





