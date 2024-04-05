The Burbank Chorale To Present Spring Concert A MILLION DREAMS: MUSIC OF THE SILVER SCREEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Burbank Chorale will present its Spring concert, "A Million Dreams: Music of the Silver Screen".

Get ready to be transported into the magical world of cinema as we perform the iconic melodies that have become the soundtrack of our lives. From timeless classics to contemporary favorites, this concert promises to be an enchanting celebration of the power of music in film. The Chorale is accompanied by noted pianist Dr. Anna Krendel.

Founded in 1920, the Burbank Chorale is the longest continuously performing arts organization in the San Fernando Valley and one of the oldest musical groups in the state of California.

Throughout its distinguished history, the Burbank Chorale has won numerous awards and has performed at historic events including Olympic Chorus during the 1932 Olympic games held in Los Angeles, and the World's Fair expositions in San Diego in 1935 and San Francisco in 1939. In 2007 and 2010, members of the Burbank Chorale performed at Carnegie Hall under the baton of John Rutter.

Tickets

The performance is Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 7:30pm at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church 1920 W Glenoaks Blvd. Glendale, CA 91201. Buy Advance tickets online: $15. General Admission: $20 at the door. For more information call 818-759-9177 or email tickets@burbankchorale.org.