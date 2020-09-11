The Blank Theatre Accepting Scripts For Living Room Series 2021 Spring Lineup

The Blank Theatre will accept script submissions from September 28 through October 20.

The Blank Theatre in Hollywood has announced it will accept script submissions from September 28 through October 20 for the spring lineup of its 2020-2021 Living Room Series, now in its 30th season.



Living Room Series (LRS) is a new play development program which embodies The Blank's commitment to developing new work by both established and emerging writers. Submissions by women, playwrights of color, and other under-represented voices are strongly encouraged. The Blank is firmly committed to supporting gender parity and diversity. LRS rehearsals and Monday evening readings will take place virtually until it is once again safe to gather at The Blank's 2nd Stage Theatre.



Said the LA Weekly, "New plays need oxygen to grow, but opportunities to rehearse and stage works in development can be hard to come by. That's where The Blank Theatre's Living Room Series comes in. For nearly 30 years, every Monday night from September to May, The Blank's 2nd Stage Theatre in Hollywood has hosted freshly developing work by a consciously inclusive roster of emerging (and established) playwrights. Rehearsed and sparsely staged readings offer everyone involved [playwright, director, and actors] a chance to hone their craft, and audiences an exciting peek at the future of the theatre."



Guidelines and submission requirements are available at http://www.theblank.com/livingroomseries/.



LRS produces 30 readings each year and has developed over 600 new plays. Many have later received productions at venues including Manhattan Theatre Club, Transport Group, Laguna Playhouse, Malibu Playhouse, The Colony Theatre, Primary Stages, Vineyard Theatre, LaMaMa ETC, and Brideswell Theatre in London.



Sixteen LRS plays have received mainstage productions at The Blank including Heads by Em Lewis which won the 2008 Francesca Primus Prize and has had subsequent productions at Theater for the New City in New York and other regional venues. The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle (LADCC) awarded Aliza Goldstein its 2016 Ted Schmitt Award for World Premiere of an Outstanding New Play for A Singular They, which was first developed in The Blank's LRS and received its world premiere on the mainstage in the spring of 2016. The production was nominated for seven StageRaw Awards, including Outstanding Playwriting.

