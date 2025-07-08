The 17th Annual HOLA MEXICO FILM FESTIVAL Arrives In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico, Hola México Film Festival presented by Toyota, returns for its 17th annual edition on September 12 - 20, 2025, during Hispanic Heritage Month.

In its 17th year, the festival continues to push the boundaries of Mexican cinema. It showcases new filmmakers, established names, and recognized actors as they explore innovative creative territories. The festival features a diverse selection of films that cater to all tastes, including dramas, comedies, documentaries, and horror films.

The opening night film screening on September 12, 2025, will be at The Montalban Theater. Screenings will be held at Regal Cinemas LA LIVE, 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015. The festival will conclude on September 20, 2025, with a closing night screening and a concert at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes in downtown Los Angeles, preceded by an award ceremony recognizing the audience's choice for Best Film and Best Short Film.

Opening Night film announcement coming soon, in the meantime you can purchase your festival passes for the Hola Mexico Film Festival presented by Toyota starting today at https://bit.ly/4nuxxBs

The festival invites viewers to come together in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing some of the newest and most acclaimed Mexican films. The festival attracts over 10,000 cinephiles, featuring more than 20 films, many of which will have their U.S. or West Coast premieres during red-carpet galas attended by renowned actors and directors.

Hola México Film Festival presented by Toyota will feature 20+ films and 20 short films from its filmmaker-focused program Tomorrows Filmmakers Today.

Samuel Douek, the founder and director of HMFF, expressed his excitement for the film festival's celebration. "After 17 years of Hola Mexico, we feel like we're just getting started! It's a joy to work with talented filmmakers to showcase their stories on the big screen. In the current political climate, highlighting the achievements of Mexicans and Latinos is crucial. Immigrants like Iñárritu, Cuarón, and Del Toro show what success looks like! In 2025, we will present an exciting lineup of films that resonate deeply with audiences. We're thankful to Toyota for their support, which helps amplify our voices. I look forward to seeing everyone at the theaters!"

All the greatest movies have memorable movie theater posters. Each year, the festival takes part in this tradition and prides itself on working with Mexico's most sought-after graphic designers to create unique and collectible poster art. This year's poster was designed by Ely Ely.

Ely is a talented illustrator with over 10 years of experience in advertising, editorial, and mural work. Inspired by nature, personal introspection, and Mexico's vibrant colors, she has collaborated with national and international brands. The design suggests a fantastical figure that represents cinema: a doorway to other worlds. Wrapped in textures that resemble Mexican textiles, this character evokes feelings of wonder, strangeness, and the opportunity to inhabit imagined realities.

The festival comprises the following sections: México Ahora, Documental, El Otro México, and Nocturno. México Ahora features the best of Mexican films released in recent years, covering every genre. Documental includes notable non-fiction films made by Mexican filmmakers. El Otro Mexico highlights the experiences of Mexicans rarely portrayed on screen, skillfully presenting perceptive narratives that challenge the status quo. The Nocturno section offers offbeat stories and horror films.

For its 9th edition, Tomorrow's Filmmakers Today (TFT), a prominent nonprofit organization committed to supporting emerging Latine filmmakers, continues its annual collaboration with the Hola Mexico Film Festival. TFT selects and showcases 20 outstanding Latine filmmakers along with their short films during the festival.

The 10-day program not only provides a platform for these talented individuals but also offers an immersive professional development experience. Participants will have the opportunity to connect with both esteemed Mexican filmmakers and renowned industry professionals based in the U.S., opening doors and expanding networks crucial for their career advancement. Filmmakers interested in participating in this transformative program are encouraged to apply. For more information visit https://www.holamexicoff.com/tft/

2025 Sponsors of the 17th Annual Hola Mexico Film Festival Presented by Toyota: DCA (Department of Cultural Affairs, Los Angeles), KCRW, LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, McDonald's, Maison Perrier, and presenting sponsor the Toyota.

Founded in 2008, Hola Mexico Film Festival, the largest Mexican Film Festival outside of Mexico, strives to highlight the best and brightest talents in Mexican cinematography. Spanning comedies, dramas, horror films, and documentaries, the festival showcases high-quality films in a festive atmosphere in conjunction with exclusive parties and outdoor concerts.

Samuel Douek, Founder & Director of the HMFF earned his bachelor's degree in marketing from Mexico City's Anahuac University and his master's degree in Event Management in Sydney, Australia, where he founded Hola Mexico Film Festival. The festival has since grown into the largest of its kind outside of Mexico and is now a celebrated, yearly tradition held in the capital of the worldwide film industry, Los Angeles, CA.

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC