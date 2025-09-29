TWEET TWEET to be Presented at The Hudson Mainstage Theatre This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Life spirals out of control for 32-year-old PhD candidate Mark after a chance encounter with a stranger in Tweet Tweet, a new psychological comedy by actor, writer, and filmmaker Andy Dispensa. The play opens on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, and runs through Saturday, November 15, 2025 at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre in Hollywood.

In this sharply satirical and darkly funny exploration of love, control, and the chaos of modern life, Mark's long-standing relationships with Ellen, his patient fiancée, and his closest friends begin to fracture when unexpected feelings take hold. As boundaries blur, audiences are invited to question what we believe we control and what we may never truly control.

"Tweet Tweet is a show that covers a lot of different themes. At its core, it is satire," says Dispensa. "I cannot do it justice by talking about it. This is a play you should go into blind and enjoy the ride. If you like to laugh, want to be stimulated intellectually, and are exhausted from the current state of political and cultural insanity, this is a show for you. If you haven't seen original theater in a while that pushes boundaries, definitely get a ticket."

Dispensa began writing Tweet Tweet in 2018, with plans for an LA production in 2019. The pandemic postponed those plans, but the project was revived through crowdfunding in 2023. After a move back to New York and a series of notable acting roles, Dispensa fulfills his dream of bringing Tweet Tweet to the Hudson Mainstage.

"LA theater has taken such a hit post-pandemic. We have seen so many great spaces close down. I still firmly believe in the power of theater to entertain and to feed both thought and soul. Even in screenland, there is nothing like a live play," Dispensa adds.

Writer and director Andy Dispensa (1923, The Chosen) stars as Mark. Jock McKissic (Mayor of Kingstown, Your Honor) portrays The Bum/Trent. Ryan Connell (Love, Cherish, Obey; Proof) plays Ellen. Angelie Simone (High & Dry, Inhabited) plays Lola. Alex Christopher Jean (Hedda Gabler, The Glass Menagerie) plays Larry. Olivia Cleone (LAMDA, The Glass Menagerie) plays Aiden.

The production is directed by Andy Dispensa and assistant directed by Apoorva Choudhary.

About the Playwright & Director

Andy Dispensa is an actor, writer, and filmmaker from Yorktown Heights, New York. He holds a BA in Cinema Production from Elon University and an Associate's Degree in Drama from The American Academy of Dramatic Arts. His screen credits include Luca (recurring) in 1923 (Paramount+), Dion (recurring) in The Chosen (Amazon Prime, Netflix), and Petty Officer Calvin Lynch in NCIS: Hawai'i. He most recently starred in the feature Death Of A Brewer alongside Mena Suvari, Crispin Glover, Jefferson White, Tyler Posey, Mickey O'Sullivan, and Sydney Pierick. As a playwright and screenwriter, Dispensa has been published, optioned, and is actively developing multiple feature projects. More at andydispensa.com or on Instagram at @adispensa.

