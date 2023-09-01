TURN IT OUT WITH TILER PECK AND FRIENDS Tour Makes A California Homecoming With U.S. Debut Of New Show 

New York City Ballet's award winning principal dancer has gone above and beyond to craft an exquisite evening of exceptional performances.

By: Sep. 01, 2023

After a sold-out world premiere in New York City and a  European debut in London, award-winning American ballerina Tiler Peck, will bring her critically acclaimed show, Turn It Out with Tiler Peck and Friends, to her home state of California this fall.  

As dancer, choreographer, and making her directorial debut, New York City Ballet's award winning principal dancer has gone above and beyond to craft an exquisite evening of exceptional performances, with pieces that blend styles and invite imaginative musical  collaboration. Described by The New York Times as “the ballerina who can stop time (and restart  it, too),” Peck's integration of disciplines is part of what makes this innovative program so  entertaining and accessible.  

Turn It Out with Tiler Peck and Friends is making its West Coast premiere in four cities — Santa  Barbara, Northridge, San Diego, and Costa Mesa.  

Though Peck's storied career was already studded with pinnacle moments, Tiler's audience has  expanded exponentially over the past few years due to her viral “Turn It Out with Tiler” classes.  The class, which Peck started on her Instagram to provide community during the pandemic,  reached up to 15,000 daily participants on Instagram live. Peck will continue the viral “Turn It  Out with Tiler” classes several times from the rehearsal room of The Soraya in Northridge in the  days leading up to the Oct. 28 and 29 performances. Dates and times will be released closer to  October. 

The classes served in part as an inspiration for the Turn It Out with Tiler Peck and Friends tour.  The opportunity to collaborate with fellow top-tier artists, celebrate the joy of live performance and continue to showcase the wide tapestry of art through dance has informed the electric  production. 

The show opens with Thousandth Orange, choreographed by Peck, set to music by Pulitzer-prize  winner Caroline Shaw, and is followed by Alonzo King's Swift Arrow with music by Jason Moran;  Time Spell, choreographed by tap dancer Michelle Dorrance, Jillian Meyers, and Tiler Peck with  music by Aaron Marcellus and Penelope Wendtlandt, and closes with William Forsythe's The  Barre Project, Blake Works II with music by James Blake. 

The cast of dancers also includes India Bradley, Chun Wai Chan, Michelle Dorrance, Jovani  Furlan, Christopher Grant, Lex Ishimoto, Brooklyn Mack, Roman Mejia, Jillian Meyers, Mira  Nadon, Quinn Starner, and Byron Tittle.  

Lyndsey Winship in The Guardian said of this program, “Tiler Peck is a stupendous mover. In her  London debut, the New York City Ballet principal shows off the effervescent speed and  musicality she's known for, along with an eagerness for collaboration built around the joy of  music, rhythm, athleticism and pure dance. There's a great sense of artistic exchange and  shared pleasure that's a delight to be part of.” 

Siobhan Murphy said in The Stage, “There's something utterly exhilarating about watching Tiler  Peck in full flight. Many know her as the ballerina the world tuned into for her live-streamed  ballet classes during lockdown. Live on stage, rather than in her mum's kitchen, the award winning New York City Ballet principal is commanding, her laser-like precision matched with an  extraordinary sense of corporeal power. And for this collection of four works, which she has  curated, she surrounds herself with dancers who share that power.” 

Tiler Peck shared, “This program is a love letter to my craft as a dancer and the manifestation of  my total freedom as an artist. I grew up doing all styles of dance and am grateful that I get to  incorporate all of them alongside best-in-class multidisciplinary dancers in a show that will  undeniably be more than what people are used to seeing at the ballet with tutus and tiaras!” 

 

Turn It Out with Tiler Peck and Friends  

 

Sat Oct 28 | 8pm  

Sun Oct 29 | 3pm  

Signature Series | Great Hall

One of ballet's greatest stars, with a storied career at New York City Ballet and a massive  presence online where she inspires young ballerinas and wows balletomanes, Tiler Peck is at  the height of her powers. She now strikes out to create her own original work that the London  Press calls, “breathtaking,” “dazzling,” and “exhilarating.” Peck is joined by an eclectic line-up of dancers and choreographers including fellow NYCB dancers and the reigning diva of tap dance,  Michelle Dorrance. 




Recommended For You