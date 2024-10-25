TROUBIES’ HOME ALONE-LY HEARTS CLUB BAND Comes to the Colony Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Troubies are breaking and entering at the Colony Theatre in Burbank! For THE BENEFIT OF MR. KITE and Troubie audiences, the merry-makers of mirth have combined the classic holiday film Home Alone, with the Beatles’ signature album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, in their latest world premiere musical comedy event, TROUBIES’ HOME ALONE-LY HEARTS CLUB BAND!, with musical direction by Ryan Whyman, and adapted & directed by Matt Walker.

TROUBIES’ HOME ALONE-LY HEARTS CLUB BAND! will preview on Thursday, December 5th at 8pm, Friday, December 6th at 8pm; will open Saturday December 7th at 4pm (press opening) and perform through Sunday, December 22nd at 7:30pm at the Colony Theatre, 555 N. Third St. in North Burbank.

The Troubies’ will be casing the joint for laughs – accompanied by a live band, and lively lobby bar! Celebrating 23 seasons of holiday shows the Troubies are GETTING BETTER all the time. This year’s original, world-premiere musical-comedy is a holi-DAY IN THE LIFE of 6-year-old Kevin McAllister and his wacky family including mom, Kate. But soon SHE’S LEAVING HOME (bye bye), and little Kevin has to say, “GOOD MORNING, GOOD MORNING!” to nobody, while FIXING A HOLE where the burglars get in! Instead, KATIE’S IN THE SKY with DIAMONDS in first class, while Kevin’s in the house with criminals, pondering life without his family, “WHEN I’M 64…” So don’t stay home alone this holiday season…visit the Colony Theatre and GET BY WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM YOUR FRIENDS, the Troubies!

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Matt Walker (Director/Adaptor) Since 1995, he has been artistic director of The Troubadour Theater Company in Los Angeles, directing over 40 original productions and been honored with the Orange County Weekly Theater Award for Career Achievement, the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Sustained Excellence in Theater, and the LADCC’s Joel Hirschhorn Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater. Matt has worked professionally in TV, film, theater, opera, theme parks, corporate entertainment, and circus. And most recently, Matt co-wrote the screenplay for the Garry Marshall film, “Mother’s Day,” as well as serving as on-set writer for Garry’s previous two films, “Valentine’s Day” (2009), and “New Year’s Eve.” (2011). Matt currently serves as a writer/director for Universal Studios Hollywood theme park, and has written and/or directed the entertainment shows for Harry Potter land, the Special Effects Show, and the Jurassic World Raptor Experience. In addition, Matt has worked as a Disney Imagineer on various projects both for Los Angeles and Orlando, FL.

The cast of HOME ALONE-LY HEARTS CLUB BAND will feature: Beth Kennedy, Rick Batalla, Mike Sulprizio, John Paul Batista, Dallys Newton, Philip McNiven, Suzanne Jolie, Benji Kaufman, Mark McCracken, and adaptor/director Matt Walker.

The Design Team for HOME ALONE-LY HEARTS CLUB BAND is as follows: Lighting Design by Bo Tindell; Sound Design by Robert Arturo Ramirez; Projection Design is by Rick Batalla, Costume Design by Suzanne Jolie Narbonne; Wig Design is by Suzanne Jolie Narbonne. The Music Supervisor is Eric Heinly. The Production Stage Manager is Corey Womack.

Comments