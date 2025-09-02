TORCH SONG Comes to The Morgan-Wixson Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Morgan-Wixson Theatre will bring Torch Song, Harvey Fierstein’s powerful and poignant story of identity, love, and family, to Los Angeles audiences.

Written by Harvey Fierstein and licensed through Concord Theatricals, Torch Song follows the journey of Arnold Beckoff, a Jewish drag performer navigating life and love in New York City. Originally conceived as three one-act plays—International Stud, Fugue in a Nursery, and Widows and Children First!—the work was first combined and staged as Torch Song Trilogy in 1981. The show went on to win two Tony Awards in 1983, including Best Play and Best Actor in a Play for Fierstein himself.

In 2017, the play was revived with a streamlined script condensed into two acts. This updated version, titled simply Torch Song, explores two pivotal moments in Arnold’s life. In the first act, he falls for Ed Reiss, a man struggling with his bisexuality. The tension between them ultimately drives Ed to leave Arnold and pursue a conventional relationship with a woman. One year later, old wounds resurface when Ed and his partner invite Arnold and his new boyfriend, Alan, for a weekend visit.

The second act picks up years later, with Arnold now a single father raising a teenage son, David. As he continues to navigate his complicated connection with Ed, he must also confront his mother’s disapproval and ingrained prejudices during her visit from Florida.

With equal parts humor, heartache, and humanity, Torch Song is a timeless story of self-acceptance, resilience, and the families we build.

Director Jeffrey Lesser is deeply connected to this beautiful play. Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song is as relevant today as it was when first presented in the early 80’s. The simple reason is that its theme is love, family and acceptance. The play follows Arnold’s journey to find all the things we all desire most in life and his path to find the life he yearns to lead. His story is universal no matter what your sexual orientation is or the life you live, we all want true and honest love. Each character in this well written play comes to life as someone we can all identify with be it Ed who is searching for his true self; Laurel trying to hold on to the man she loves; Alan learning what a true loving relationship can be; David searching for the love of a family or Arnold’s mother who fiercely loves her son but can’t accept his true self. In this present day world we find ourselves in, a play whose theme is about love and acceptance is needed more than ever. As Arnold says “There is nothing I need from anyone except for LOVE and RESPECT!

Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song is directed by Jeffrey Lesser and produced by Ann Villella. Emily Walker serves as Production Stage Manager, with Andrew Chorbi as Assistant Stage Manager. Ariella Salinas Fiore is the Intimacy Choreographer. The creative team also includes Michael Mullen as Costume Designer, Ella Nelson as Lighting Designer, and Melody Rivers as Scenic Designer. William Wilday serves as both Set Designer and Technical Director for the Morgan-Wixson Theatre.

Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song written by Harvey Fierstein, licensed under agreement with Concord Theatricals will be presented at the Morgan-Wixson Theatre, opening September 20th and running through October 12, 2025. The play features (in order of appearance) Michael Mullen as Arnold, Harrison Hume Smith as Ed, Amanda Meade-Tatum as Laurel, Stephen Gregg as Alan, Arnaldo Andres as David, and Paige Morrow Kimball as Mrs Beckoff.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP