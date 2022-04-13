TOOTSIE Makes L.A. Premiere at The Dolby Theatre This Month

Broadway in Hollywood has announced that TOOTSIE, featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), will celebrate its L.A. premiere in Hollywood at the Dolby Theatre from April 26 to May 15, 2022.

This New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone.

TOOTSIE will play Tuesdays through Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 1pm & 6:30pm. Tickets start at $30, and are available for purchase online at www.BroadwayInHollywood.com or www.Ticketmaster.com. Tickets may also be purchased by phone at 800-982-2782 or at the Dolby Theatre Box office located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard. For added convenience, tickets may also be purchased at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre box office located at 6233 Hollywood Boulevard. For current box office hours, visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com. TOOTSIE is recommended for ages 12 and up. All patrons must have a ticket, regardless of age. Performance run time is 2 hour and 35 minutes including intermission.

The tour will also play in Costa Mesa at Segerstrom Center for the Performing Arts from May 31 - June 12 2022.

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it Tootsie! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Playwright Horn said, "I worked painfully hard to make it incredibly funny, hopefully touching at times, and to invite the audience to be a part of the humor, not just observers of it. No book of a musical exists without a score, and David Yazbek and I worked together to create this. I think the secret to a successful book is how seamlessly it can work with the score that it feels like one person wrote it all. He and I laughed for 3 years non-stop creating this show, and I think that joy and left-of-center humor has its handprint throughout what you see onstage."

Horn continued, "When I watch audiences watch the show and hear that tsunami of communal laughter that just builds and builds throughout the night and lifts the ceiling, I wish I could let audiences know that writing the show was that exact same experience. David is insane in the most glorious way, and my absolute love of collaborating with him is a huge part of what makes the show so joyous."

Los Angeles Times critic Charles McNulty said Tootsie is "a marvel of movie-to-musical reinvention. As much an update as it is an adaptation, the show acknowledges that gender politics have undergone significant changes in the last four decades while embracing what makes this loony tale still so much fun today. What really stands out is the wit."

The creative team for TOOTSIE includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreography by Denis Jones, associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for Tootsie includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone & Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig design by Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius, and make-up design by Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor Andrea Grody, Music Supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal & incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale, and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

TOOTSIE is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. The National Tour of Tootsie is produced and managed by TROIKA Entertainment.