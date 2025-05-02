TO BE LIBERATED To Have World Premiere At The Hobgoblin Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ezekiel Theater Company has announced the world premiere of To Be Liberated, a powerful new play commemorating the 80th anniversary of Korea's liberation from Japanese occupation. Written and directed by Soo Chyun, the production will run for four performances only in June 2025 at The Hobgoblin Playhouse in Los Angeles.

Set against the backdrop of August 15, 1945-the morning of Korea's liberation-the 30-minute drama centers on two estranged friends unexpectedly reunited in a quiet park. As they grapple with memories of occupation, personal loss, and long-buried secrets, To Be Liberated unfolds as a moving meditation on reconciliation, faith, and the enduring human spirit.

The production features stirring performances by Karla Kim and Aubrey Kim, with live accompaniment by musician Joseph Hwang on the gayageum, Korea's traditional zither. The play's original score and minimalist staging underscore its emotional resonance and cultural significance.

"This piece is deeply personal for our team," says director Soo Chyun. "As Korean-American artists, we grew up with inherited memories of occupation and survival. We wanted to ask not only what it means to be free, but also how that freedom transforms-and sometimes haunts-those who survive.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Friday, June 6 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 14 at 6:00 PM

Sunday, June 15 at 5:00 PM

Thursday, June 19 at 6:00 PM

VENUE

The Hobgoblin Playhouse

6440 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA

TICKETS

General Admission: $10

Tickets available at hollywoodfringe.org/projects/12112

To Be Liberated is presented as part of the 2025 Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Comments