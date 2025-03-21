THEATRE ROCKS! Comes To Theatre West In April

Proceeds from this concert support the ongoing artistic endeavors and community programs of Theatre West, a non-profit organization.
Theatre Rocks! A rock concert will be presented by Theatre West and David P. Johnson. Produced by Garry Kluger at Theatre West (3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068) on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 8 p.m..
Rock out to the music of 53 Trees featuring Grace Marquez and David P. Johnson; Bobby Bognar (acoustic); and Cat Chemist featuring Bobby Cox (acoustic).
Proceeds from this concert support the ongoing artistic endeavors and community programs of Theatre West, a non-profit organization.
Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 63rd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, Jim Beaver, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.
Videos