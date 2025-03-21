THEATRE ROCKS! Comes To Theatre West In April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Rocks! A rock concert will be presented by Theatre West and David P. Johnson. Produced by Garry Kluger at Theatre West (3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West, in Los Angeles, CA 90068) on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 8 p.m..

Rock out to the music of 53 Trees featuring Grace Marquez and David P. Johnson; Bobby Bognar (acoustic); and Cat Chemist featuring Bobby Cox (acoustic).

Proceeds from this concert support the ongoing artistic endeavors and community programs of Theatre West, a non-profit organization.

Comments