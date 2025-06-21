THE UNEXPECTED GUEST, AN INSPECTOR CALLS Included in Theatre Forty 59th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre 40, the professional non-profit theatre company of Beverly Hills, is back with a season of six plays. They've got comedies, mysteries, and a historical drama.

July 24- August 24, 2025. A Jukebox for the Algonquin by Paul Stroili. West Coast Premiere. The residents at the Placid Pines Senior Care Center really want a jukebox. When it costs more than the center can raise, a small band of former Brooklyn and Bronx residents hatch a plot to prove that aging is not a New York state of mind. Don't miss the West Coast premiere of this serious comedy about sex, drugs, and rocking chairs! A Wilde Award Winner for Best New Play of 2023-24.

September 18- October 19. All These Women by Melanie MacQueen. World Premiere. This play examines the almost insurmountable struggle women faced to get the right to vote in America. It is 1913, and women in America have been fighting for suffrage since 1848. Now that a new Democratic President, Woodrow Wilson, presides over a Democratic Congress, has the time finally come for women to win the right to vote? Hopes are high until a World War looms, and divisions among the women themselves threaten to unravel it all. If they are to succeed, it's time for desperate measures....

November 13- December 14. An Inspector Calls by J.B. Priestley. This play occurs when a young girl meets with an untimely demise and a respectable family is subject to a routine inquiry in connection with the death. An inspector calls to interrogate the family and it is revealed that each member of the family is implicated lightly or deeply in the girl's undoing. The friendly and close-knit family at the beginning of the evening is shown up to be selfish, self-centered, and cowardly. Good fellowship turns to acid and dislike. A surprising revelation turns up in the end which makes this thriller not to be missed.

January 15- February 15, 2026. What Opa Did by Christopher Franciosa. World Premiere. A mystery play about the secrets we keep and the actions we take to protect the ones we love. A young American woman receives disturbing news about what her German-Jewish grandfather may have done during World War II. While uncovering the shocking facts, she learns the truth about the terrifying choices both of her grandparents made to survive. Sometimes secrets can eat you from the inside, but sometimes they can save your soul.

March 19- April 19. The Unexpected Guest by Agatha Christie. Lost in the fog, a stranger seeks refuge in a nearby house, only to find a man shot dead and his wife standing over him with a smoking gun. But the woman's dazed confession is anything but convincing, and the unexpected guest decides to help. Remarkably, the police clues point to a man who died two years previously, but as the ghosts of a past wrong begin to emerge, a tangled web of lies reveals family secrets and chilling motives, where the real murderer turns out to be the greatest mystery of all.

May 21- June 21. Crossing Delancey by Susan Sandler. Isabel is a modern young woman who lives alone and works in a book shop. When she is not pining after a handsome author, she is visiting her grandmother (Bubbe) in Manhattan's Lower East Side. This irascible granny and her friend the matchmaker have found a "good catch" for Isabel, whose initial reluctance gives way to a blossoming romance when she finally meets Sam, the pickle vendor, as the end of the play offers a new beginning.

Tickets are $35 for each show. For a limited time, a subscription package for the entire season can be had for $225, which includes two extra free tickets to any one show of your choice during the season, for a total savings of $55.

Theatre Forty presents its shows at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre, on the campus of Beverly Hills High School at 241 S. Moreno Dr., Beverly Hills, ca 90212. Ample free underground parking beneath the venue can be accessed via the driveway at the intersection of Moreno Drive and Durant Drive.

Tickets can be purchased by going to http://theatre40.org or by calling (323) 364-0535.

