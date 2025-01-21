THE TRICK to Open at Theatre 68 in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Trick, written by Joe Praml, and directed by Linnea V. Praml will be presented at Theatre 68 Arts Complex February 21-23, 2025. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.

Two businessmen, Furst and Pin, meet a couple of call girls, Yvette and Babette, in a rundown saloon. Meanwhile, a man on the ledge of a building across the street threatens suicide, revealing and changing their lives in unexpected ways.

The cast includes R.J. DeBard, Cade Guillory, Alexandria Sanders, Grey Gable, and Oscar Pereida.

Joe Praml (1935-2020) is the playwright. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, he was a Shubert Fellow in Playwriting in its Graduate School of Theatre. He was a recipient of the McKnight Foundation Humanities Award, and a member of the Dramatists Guild of America. His other plays include Mayfly Night, Jason, the Pearl, The Moneyman, Poldrock, and an adaptation of Anatol. He wrote, acted, and directed for stage, television, and film.

Linnea V. Praml directs. A graduate of the University of Minnesota, she subsequently trained at Los Angeles Valley College Department of Theatre and Dance and directed The Trick for Los Angeles Valley College One-Act Play Festival in May 2024. She is the Founder/Director of Joe Praml Readers, sharing his love of poetry.

