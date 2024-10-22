THE TRANS DIARIES Comes to West Hollywood and San Diego

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating the fifth year of trans and non-binary writers and performers sharing their lives, the City of West Hollywood is co-sponsoring The Trans Diaries 2024,presented by the National Organization for Women Hollywood Chapter on Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, at 7:30pm in the West Hollywood City Council Chambers, and at Diversionary Theatre in San Diego on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, at 7:30pm. Admission is free, and reservations are available at transdiaries2024.eventbrite.com for West Hollywood, and at https://ci.ovationtix.com/33385/production/1216941 for San Diego.

For the record, no one has shared these stories. Trans folx have been forbidden to discuss them in public due to violence and politics. Any artistic performance, display, or exhibition of trans/intersex or non-binary peoples’ bodies has been just that. Private. Taboo. Shunned.

This year, The Trans Diaries theme is FREEDOM. Leading the 2024 Trans Diaries cast of five writers/performers is GLAAD Award-winning playwright Joshua Gershick. Guided by veteran Broadway and TV director Shakina Nayfack are Lee Faelnar Te (in her fifth Trans Diaries production) and Seth Gomez (in his second year). Newcomers B. Alexander and Jen Winslow are making their Trans Diariesdebuts this year.

Said Lindsey Deaton, former Vice Chair, City of West Hollywood Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission and Creator and Artistic Director of The Trans Diaries, “Amidst the societal challenges of waking up transgender, our trans community is being faced daily with legislated hate, discrimination, and forced extinction. Despite this, trans folx experience daily gender euphoria and trans joy. There are so many unique things that we get to see, feel, and share as trans people. We are blessed and special in so many ways. We also know we have families of choice and allies who love, affirm, and celebrate us and our humanity. In line with this year's election, our production explores freedom.”

Said Jenny Case, Diversionary Theatre Artistic Director, “We are thrilled to bring The Trans Diaries to San Diego in partnership with the City of West Hollywood. This production represents the kind of dynamic, thought-provoking work that Diversionary Theatre is proud to champion, and we believe its message of authenticity, resilience, and connection will deeply resonate with our community. It’s an honor to collaborate with such a forward-thinking city on this vital production.”

The City of West Hollywood has been a national leader in protecting the most marginalized members of the LGBTQ community and transgender youth and adults by providing innovative and compassionate policies to support and protect them, including programs for homeless trans people, gender neutral public bathrooms, and space for trans led organizations.



The City of West Hollywood City Council Chambers is located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard in West Hollywood, 90069. Diversionary Theatre is located at 4545 Park Boulevard in San Diego, 92116. For more information, go to www.wehocity.org.

