THE SECRET COMEDY OF WOMEN Set For The Colony Theatre In Burbank April 29 - June 21

Philip Roger Roy and Playhouse Productions, Inc. have announced a limited engagement of Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein's The Secret Comedy of Women at the Colony Theatre in Burbank. The visiting production is set to open on Wednesday, April 29, at 8pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, June 21.



The Secret Comedy of Women is a laugh-out-loud immersive theatrical entertainment about the challenges of womanhood. The audience freely roars with laughter at everything that has ever held them back, from boys to bras and pantyhose to menopause, and celebrates the joy of the journey from girlhood to womanhood.



Born out of the two authors' earnest and sweetly absurd writings in their girlhood diaries, The Secret Comedy of Women is a mix of sketch, improvisation, audience participation, and hilarious songs and videos. The show reminds audiences of the very funny and very charming similarities all women share. "It's like a girlhood reunion," says Klein. Adds Gehring, "Our show is something highly universal, made personal. It is for women of all ages." Nearly a quarter of a million people have seen The Secret Comedy of Women in theatres and at corporate events throughout North America.



Barbara Gehring and Linda Klein both began writing and performing comedy at an early age. While young Barbara directed elaborate puppet shows in her secret fort a thousand miles away in Canada, little Linda was producing extravagant backyard circuses in a tiny Colorado mountain town. Neither could have foreseen how well these skills would blend together decades later when they wrote this show. Had they known each other all those years ago, The Secret Comedy of Women is exactly the type of show they would have created together and now as adults it is exactly the kind of show in which they've always wanted to perform. Gehring and Klein have successful careers in the entertainment industry beyond comedy and have rich expertise in the areas of training, writing, creative thinking, logistics, administration, marketing, and public relations.



The performance schedule is Wednesday at 2pm, Thursday at 2pm and 8pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm. Admission prices range from $45-$65 and tickets may be purchased online at www.playhouseinfo.com or by phone at (855) 448-7469. For group sales information, call (888) 264-1788.



The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia), in Burbank, 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.





