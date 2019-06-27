THE RUFFIAN ON THE STAIR Extends By Popular Demand

The critically acclaimed 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Joe Orton's The Ruffian on the Stair has been extended for 10 performances only, it was announced today by Hicks Street Productions. Under the direction of Mark Kemble, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Síle Bermingham, Reed Michael Campbell, and Brian Foyster.

Performance dates and times are Friday 7/5 & Sat 7/6 at 8pm; Sunday 7/7 at 7pm; Saturday 7/13 at 8pm; Sunday 7/14 at 7pm; Thursday 7/18 at 8pm; Sunday 7/21 at 7pm; Thursday 7/25 at 8pm; Saturday 7/27 at 8pm; and Sunday 7/28 at 7pm. Running time is 60 minutes.



Incest. Murder. Goldfish. Set in 1964 London, this madcap gem by legendary playwright Joe Orton makes for a dangerous evening of naughty hilarity.



Síle Bermingham's theatre credits include Good Bobby (New York and Los Angeles), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Loot, The Importance of Being Earnest, Dracula, The Hostage, Remembrance, Hitler's Head, Dear Murderess, A Touch of The Poet, and more. Films includeWaiting for the Miracle to Come, 2:22, A Kiss & A Promise, and Played. She narrates audio books, including the works of authors Marian Keyes, Joanne Harris, Cecelia Ahern, and Maeve Binchy.



Reed Michael Campbell has been studying and working in theatre since his early teenage years. He is the solo performer in another Fringe show, Maud//The Madness.



Brian Foyster appeared in Shining City in last year's Fringe Festival. Other acting work includes A Separate Peace, The Lost Plays of Tennessee Williams, Deathtrap, and more.



Mark Kemble is an award-winning writer/director from Providence, Rhode Island. He wrote and directed Names at the Matrix Theatre (1995) which was critically acclaimed and went on to an extended, off-Broadway run starring Tovah Feldshuh. His film Bad Hurt which he also wrote and directed (2016) was released nationally, was in the Top 10 audience favorites at the Tribeca Film Festival, and had a recent two-year run on Netflix.



Joe Orton was an English playwright, author, and diarist. His public career, from 1964 until his death in 1967, was short but highly influential. During those years he shocked, outraged, and amused audiences with his scandalous black comedies. Loot, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, andWhat the Butler Saw are some of his best-known plays.



Tickets are $15 and may be obtained online at http://hff19.org/5997 orwww.lalgbtcenter.org/theatre or by phone at (323) 860-7300. The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.





