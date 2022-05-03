THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS Added To Pacific Symphony's 2022-23 Pops Season

Pacific Symphony just added a special Valentine's Day show with blue-eyed soul pioneers, The Righteous Brothers (Feb. 10-11, 2023), to the 2022-23 Pops Season led by Principal Pops Conductor Laureate Richard Kaufman and underwritten by the Sharon and Tom Malloy Family.

The Righteous Brothers enjoyed a string of top-ten hits, including the most played song in radio history, "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'." The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield, originally from Orange County, topped the charts for four decades. After Hatfield's death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive. Medley said, "No one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together-I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic."

The Righteous Brothers concert experience features their biggest hits-"Lovin' Feelin'," "Soul & Inspiration," "Unchained Melody," "Rock and Roll Heaven," Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme "The Time of My Life" and much more, all backed by the lush Hollywood sound of Pacific Symphony. The Bill Medley/Bucky Heard pairing came as something of a happy accident. Medley said it just seemed right: "I'd been friends with Bucky for years, but when I caught his show he just killed me! The next day it hit me. That's the guy, someone I could sing hard with, laugh hard with, love and respect-on and off stage. He fits The Righteous Brothers live performance show perfectly. And, we've even recorded some new material together."

The addition of The Righteous Brothers to Pacific Symphony's Pops Season completes this series of seven singular sensations, which also present the Season Special Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert (Oct. 28-29). The 2022-23 Pops Season officially begins Nov. 4-5 with a tribute to legendary film composer Maestro John Williams in honor of his 90th birthday. Five other blockbuster shows in the Pops series include renowned artists across jazz, pop, disco, Broadway and rock: The Manhattan Transfer, Kristin Chenoweth, Gloria Gaynor, The Music of The Rolling Stones and Renée Elise Goldsberry. The finale of the 2022-23 Pops Season will close June 9-10, 2023, with Hamilton: An American Musical alumna and Girls5eva star Renée Elise Goldsberry.

All concerts begin at 8 p.m. and take place at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, CA. Subscriptions for the seven-concert series are now available and start at $245. Single ticket sales begin in August and start at $35. For more information or to purchase tickets, please contact our Patron Services team at (714) 755-5799, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or visit us online at PacificSymphony.org.