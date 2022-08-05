THE REVUE Returns With Cabaret Edition At Hollywood's Legendary Bourbon Room, September 17

Last Spring, pandemic-fatigued audiences returned to the theater with a heightened appetite for farce, satire and whimsy. They and critics alike were very satisfied by "THE REVUE", a revolutionary new parody of cinema and theater classics that pokes fun at the very fact that "Not everything should be a musical."

On September 17th, THE REVUE returns with a Special Cabaret Edition featuring All-New Songs based on favorite movies turned into musicals, including: Top Gun, Caddyshack, The Empire Strikes Back, Aliens, Men in Black, The Princess Bride, There's Something About Mary, Pulp Fiction, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, and many more. The new edition will also feature a live band performing in the style of "Rock of Ages".

Conceived and Produced by Emmy-Award Winning Composer Jim Dooley (Pushing Daisies, Lemony Snicket's: A Series of Unfortunate Events and Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning), this production will be directed by Rick Batalla (Being the Ricardos), and consulted with Troubadour Theater Company Founder Matt Walker. Returning cast members include Katie DeShan (The Parent Trap), Tiffany Daniels, (Grace & Frankie), Isaac Robinson-Smith (Final Fantasy) and newcomer Philip McNiven (Scrubs, CSI).

Said Dooley "Audiences at the Colony Premiere proved to us that this is the type of show the world needs right now, and we're thrilled to bring it back by popular demand to the iconic Bourbon Room which has already played home to so many great parodied music especially from 'Rock of Ages.' What makes the show special is that it is truly accessible for everyone, via a simple familiarity of memorable classic film and television moments and characters. However, we've spiced up this version so leave the kids at home this time!"

In popular reprise from the the first edition, the new show will also feature a series of recognizable iconic Props from films and Broadway shows such as the 'neuralyzer' from Men In Black, Judge Smails' hat from Caddyshack, Darth Vader's helmet from The Empire Strikes Back and the medieval wine goblets from The Princess Bride.

Tickets will be released starting August 8th at 9:00am PST, but early media postings can assure their readers will grab first dibs through the advance link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189837®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftherevuemusical.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

More information and tickets available at www.TheRevueMusical.com.