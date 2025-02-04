THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES to be Presented at Laguna Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE will present a musical comedy murder mystery, THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES, book by Omri Schein and David Ellenstein, lyrics by Omri Schein, music by Daniel Lincoln, choreography by Jill Gorrie, musical direction by Alby Potts and directed by David Ellenstein (Eleanor, A View from the Bridge, Holmes & Watson).

THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES will begin previews on Wednesday, March 5 and will run through Sunday, March 30 at the Laguna Playhouse.



Sherlock Holmes is back with an all-new madcap mystery to solve...and a new sidekick! In this fast-paced, wildly comedic musical. Holmes must solve a series of baffling crimes without the help of his trusted partner. Packed with wild wordplay, red herrings, and zany surprises, this over-the-top rollercoaster of musical mayhem is perfect for fans of Arthur Conan Doyle, Mel Brooks, musical theater, or anyone who loves a fun night out.



The cast of THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES will feature: Darcy Rose Byrnes (Rapunzel and Her Holiday Wish at Laguna Playhouse, Reefer Madness at the Reefer Den) as “Rosa and others,” Susan Denaker (The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson, Blythe Spirit at North Coast Rep) as “Mrs. Hudson and others,” Jason Graae (Wicked; National Tour, Ragtime at Pasadena Playhouse) as “Artemis and others” (March 5 – March 23), Michael Scott Harris (Inherit The Wind at Pasadena Playhouse, Lend Me A Tenor at ICT) as “Gustav Von Schwanz and others,” Katie Karel (Tartuffe at Laguna Playhouse, Pippin at North Coast Rep ) as “Gerda Von Schwanz and others,” Martin Kildare (The Lion King on Broadway, Mrs. Warren’s Profession at A Noise Within) as “Inspector Lestrade and others,” Shannon O’Boyle (Once and Kinky Boots on Broadway) as “Sheila Watson,” Paul Slade Smith (Finding Neverland, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Broadway) as “Sherlock Holmes” and Pat Towne (A Transparent Musical at the Mark Taper Forum, Rock of Ages at the Bourbon Room) as “Corpse, and others,” Justin Michael Wilcox (Something Rotten at 5-Star Theatricals, A Chorus Line at the Hollywood Bowl) as “Artemis and others” (March 24- March 30).

