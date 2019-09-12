THE PACK Performs At Ruskin Group Theatre
Each month, in The Pack, Drama Desk Award winner and Emmy nominated writer Eugene Pack brings together an outstanding group of actors who perform staged readings of his new original short comedies in a variety of venues throughout Los Angeles. The on-going series has acquired a deserved following and has become a must-see monthly event. On Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 7:30 p.m., The Pack performs at Ruskin Group Theatre, 3000 Airport Ave., Santa Monica, 90405. Reservations are essential, as this event usually sells out. Tickets are $10 at the door. Reserve at reservationspack@gmail.com Parking is free. The cast this month includes Rob Morrow (Billions,Numb3rs, Northern Exposure), Gina Gershon (Showgirls, Riverdale, Bound), Steven Weber (13 Reasons Why, Wings) , Laraine Newman (Television Hall of Fame -Saturday Night Live), Lynne Marie Stewart ((It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Pee Wee's Playhouse), Dayle Reyfel (Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway), Terry Walters,Spencer Garrett, Bradley White, Michael Chieffo, Don Moss, Rebecca Lane, Milanka Brooks and Jack Merrill.