THE MISMATCH GAME Returns To Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre

It's time once again to "get ready to match the stars" with a new edition of Dennis Hensley's The MisMatch Game. The side-splitting parody of the '70s game show has set the rafters ringing with laughter since its debut in 2004. The show the LA Times calls, "witty, ribald ... an adventure in surrealist era bending" returns to the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Renberg Theatre for two hilarious shows on Friday, February 7, and Saturday, February 8, at 8pm.

Creator, producer, and host Dennis " Gene Rayburn " Hensley will again be joined onstage by a panel of some LA's most creative, hilarious, and demented minds. Hensley and company are once again generously donating the proceeds to benefit the Center's array of free and low-cost services. Since its debut in 2004, The MisMatch Game has raised well over $140,000 for the Los Angeles LGBT Center. With kitschy prizes for volunteer contestants pulled from the audience, it's time to dig out that leisure suit for another run of the perennial cult favorite.

The MisMatch Game regularly fills the house at its irregularly scheduled gigs at the Renberg Theatre. Audiences keep coming back for the razor's edge improv and the racy, anarchic, and decidedly un-PC wit and wildness. The Advocate honored The MisMatch Game with a "10 Best Theatre" citation that said, "This recurring Los Angeles happening re-imagines the '70s TV game show The Match Game with full-camp press and excellent sub-lebrity impersonations."





